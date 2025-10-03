Judge dismisses lawsuit claiming UN agency enabled Hamas' deadly attack on Israel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lawsuit that claimed the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees had provided more than $1 billion that enabled Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel was dismissed this week by a federal judge in New York.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency was protected because it was part of the United Nations, which enjoys immunity from such lawsuits.

The suit sought to hold the agency, known as UNRWA, accountable for the Oct. 7, 2023, deadly attack on Israel by Hamas. The litigation, filed by families of some of the victims of the massacre, sought unspecified damages and named UNRWA and seven of its current and former senior officials as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that UNRWA had aided Hamas by, among other things, permitting weapons storage and deployment centers in its schools and medical clinics and by employing Hamas members. Lawyers for UNRWA have called the lawsuit “absurd” and have said in court filings that the agency was immune from liability as a “subsidiary organ” of the U.N.

President Joe Biden's administration last year had argued that the suit should be dismissed because UNRWA was protected by immunity and could not be sued. But in April, President Donald Trump's administration reversed that position and argued that neither the agency nor its officials were entitled to such protection.

Neither UNRWA nor lawyers representing the plaintiffs immediately responded Friday to requests or comment on the judge's decision, which was issued Tuesday.