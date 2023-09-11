Watch live: Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts for third time this year

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for the third time this year on Monday, 11 September.

Footage from this stream shows fissures at the base of the volcano's crater that are generating lava flows on the surface of the crater floor.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the eruption temperature of Kilauea lava is around 1,170C (2,140F).

The eruption began on Sunday after almost two months of calm on one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

Lava is at a safe distance from people and structures in a national park on Big Island.

Gases released by the eruption will cause volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea and those living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption, the Hawaii Volcano Observatory said. the eruption was observed in the afternoon at the summit of Kilauea.

It comes after the volcano erupted for several weeks in June, but did not threaten communities or structures.

In 2018, a Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.