One dead after small plane crashes and erupts into flames on Florida street

One person has died after a banner plane crashed into the ground and caught fire in Hollywood, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon.

The small airplane was caught on video flying low around buildings moments before it crash-landed on North Park Road around 12.35 pm local time near Memorial Regional Hospital.

Footage from the crash site showed the plane engulfed in flames.

In a press conference, a member of the Hollywood Police Department said the plane burst into flames upon impact and firefighters were able to put out the blaze.

According to police, the only occupant of the single-engine plane died and there were no other injuries.

Police advised people to “avoid the area... between Hollywood Blvd and Johnson Street” due to dual agency operation.

According to local news outlet WSVN, the plane, a yellow Piper PA-25 Pawnee was owned by Aerial Banners Inc and departed from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. It is unclear at this time where the plane was headed.

The Independent has reached out to Aerial Banners Inc for comment.

Police said they had contacted the National Transportation Safety Board to conduct their own investigation as Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue begin their own.

Seemingly, there were no other vehicles or buildings damaged in the crash, though it is still early in the investigation.

The person on board who died has not been publicly identified.

Hollywood Police reminded people to use an alternate route other than North Park Road to access the hospital.