‘Homeless’ man slit woman’s throat after she let him into flat to shower
Victim left in critical condition following attack
A woman was left in critical condition after her throat was slit by a homeless man she allowed to shower in her flat.
Salt Lake City Police Department said it was called to reports of a woman bleeding heavily at an addresss on South West Temple Street
Emergency services also responded just before 5pm on 6 February and rushed the victim to hospital in a critical condition.
Her condition was later upgraded to stable by doctors and told police she had allowed the suspect, who she said was homeless, into her house so he could shower.
Officers believe the attack to be random.
Detectives identified 30-year-old Eric Jones as the suspect.
He was was arrested on 11 February, just after 1am, not far from the scene of the attack. He faces one count of aggravated assault.
Salt Lake City Police Department said: “No additional information on this case is being released at this time. SLCPD detectives are continuing their investigation.
“Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The victim in this case is requesting privacy. The Salt Lake City Police Department is requesting that media refrain from contacting her.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies