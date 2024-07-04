Hurricane Beryl batters Jamaica as it moves through Caribbean with potential to hit Texas: Live updates
Hurricane Beryl’s path includes Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, where it will bring life-threatening storm conditions
Hurricane Beryl is hitting Jamaica with life-threatening rain, 145mph winds and storm surge that could raise coastal levels by 9 feet after charting a deadly path through the eastern Caribbean.
High winds from the Category 4 storm have already knocked down power lines in Portland, the Jamaica Observer reports. Officials have declared Jamaica a disaster area and imposed a curfew for Wednesday.
There are more than 900 shelters across Jamaica and an evacuation process for those in flood-prone areas, Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon said.
The storm’s eye will approach the Cayman Islands tonight before heading toward Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.
Hurricane Beryl has killed at least seven people. The storm intensified to the earliest Category 5 storm recorded in the Atlantic overnight before weakening back to Category 4 on Tuesday.
While the storm is expected to weaken later this week, it will likely remain a major hurricane. Hurricane Beryl has the potential to hit southern Texas and Louisiana over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Grenada was left with “unimaginable” destruction after the storm passed through Monday, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said. Officials said 98 percent of buildings in the nation of 6,000 had been damaged or destroyed.
Hurricane Beryl inflicted ‘staggering’ damage on Barbados, prime minister says
Hurricane Beryl devastated Barbados after barreling through the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Mia Mottley said.
“While Barbados was spared the worst of Hurricane Beryl, the damage left is still staggering,” Mottley wrote on X.
“Today, I toured some of the most affected areas to assess the damage, engage with those most affected and also chart the course forward for how we build back stronger and more resilient,” she continued.
ICYMI: Watch as plane flies into the eye of Hurricane Beryl
Indian cricket team returns after Hurricane Beryl
India's World Cup winning team reached home on Thursday morning in a special flight sent to evacuate the players and officials.
The team had been stuck in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl since Sunday.
The team, accompanied by their families, support staff, board officials, and media representatives, travelled back on a specially arranged Air India charter flight.
However, despite the delay, enthusiastic fans stood at the airport to welcome the team and the T-20 World Cup trophy.
United Nations provides relief to Caribbean nations impacted by Hurricane Beryl
United Nations officials in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are working closely with local leaders to help with recovery efforts.
“To date, Grenada and St Vincent’s and the Grenadines have reported hundreds of people in shelters,” a UN spokesperson said.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked for the international community to “show solidarity” with all the Caribbean countries in Hurricane Beryl’s path, the spokesperson said.
Texans should monitor Hurricane Beryl’s path, meteorologists say
Projections from the National Weather Service show Hurricane Beryl has the potential to hit southern Texas on Monday afternoon.
As experts work to chart Hurricane Beryl’s path with more certainity, a meteorologist with Fox 35 Orlando says Texans should be on high alert.
“Continues on the point that the Texas coastline to Louisiana should keep tabs closely with Hurricane Beryl,” Noah Bergen said on X. “I think the most likely path at now would be more into far [southeast Texas] or [northeast Mexico], but there is clearly a wide range of outcomes.”
Meteorologists will have more clarity on Beryl’s path after it passes by Jamaica, Bergen said. Beryl will hit the Cayman Islands overnight before slamming into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Shocking aerial photos show widespread devastation as Hurricane Beryl moves through Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Aerial images show before and after of storm’s destruction
Hurricane Beryl ‘flattened’ Carriacou Island and destroyed thousands of buildings in the eastern Caribbean
Disaster relief organizations respond to Hurricane Beryl
Relief organizations are preparing to send disaster aid to nations throughout the Caribbean Sea in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.
The Category 4 hurricane “presents major logistical challenges,” according to Cora Nally, director of international emergency response for the non-profit aid organization Americares.
“It’s going to take a lot of coordination between relief organizations and local partners and governments to ensure aid reaches those most in need,” Nally said in a statement. “Based on our past experience with similar storms, we can anticipate survivors will need assistance with mental health support and replacing medications lost in the storm.”
Sophie Powell, chief of advocacy for the United Kingdom-based non-profit Christian Aid, highlighted the role the climate crisis has played in Hurricane Beryl’s devastation.
“The people picking through the wreckage of such a devastating storm have done nothing to cause the climate crisis,” Powell said in a statement. “The carbon emissions of these small, low-lying islands are miniscule yet the consequences to their lives of climate breakdown are vast.
High water temperatures can contribute to sea level rise and hurt marine life in addition to fueling strong storms like Hurricane Beryl. Ocean temperatures will likely continue to rise even if we curb greenhouse gas emissions, according to NOAA.
Island nations are at the front lines of the climate crisis, given their vulnerability to violent storms and sea-level rise.
“These are the people that desperately need loss and damage finance to help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” Powell continued. “You cannot simply adapt to a category 5 hurricane destroying your home or killing your family.
Beryl losing strength as it heads through Caribbean
In an update on Hurricane Beryl posted at 8pm ET on Wednesday the National Hurricane Center noted that the storm had lost strength, with max winds speeds of 130mph.
The center said that Beryl continued westward through the Caribbean, after thrashing Jamaica on Wednesday.
“A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected during the next day or two, taking the core of Beryl just south of Cayman Islands tonight and over the Yucatan Peninsula late Thursday night and Friday,” the update statement said.
Beryl is expected to emerge over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Friday night and turn northwestward, potentially heading towards Texas.
Further weakening of the category 4 storm is forecast during the next day or two, though Beryl is forecast to be at or near major hurricane intensity while it passes the Cayman Islands, the center said.
