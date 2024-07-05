✕ Close Hurricane Beryl on path for Yucatan Peninsula, Gulf of Mexico

Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is bracing for Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 2 storm, to make landfall early Friday morning with 110mph winds and dangerous storm surge.

The region will see life-threatening winds, up to five feet of storm surge and up to ten inches of rainfall, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said on Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Beryl will then bring dangerous rip currents to the Gulf Coast over the weekend before likely hitting southern Texas Monday, the National Weather Service forecast.

“Just a reminder for people, especially in South Texas, to continue to check back for updates to the forecast,” Brennan said.

Hurricane Beryl has killed at least ten people, Reuters reports. Two of those killed — the first in St George’s, Grenada and the second in Hanover, Jamaica — died after hurricane-force winds knocked trees onto their homes.

Hurricane Beryl devastated Jamaica on Wednesday, knocking out power to 400,000 and destroying buildings. While the storm is moving away, rainfall and flash-flooding still pose a risk to the island.

Grenada was also left with “unimaginable” destruction after the storm passed through Monday, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said, damaging or destroying 98 percent of buildings.