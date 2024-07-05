Hurricane Beryl heading for Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula after battering Jamaica: Live updates
Hurricane Beryl devastated Jamaica on Wednesday, destroying buildings and knocking out power for 400,000 customers
Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula is bracing for Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 2 storm, to make landfall early Friday morning with 110mph winds and dangerous storm surge.
The region will see life-threatening winds, up to five feet of storm surge and up to ten inches of rainfall, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said on Thursday afternoon.
Hurricane Beryl will then bring dangerous rip currents to the Gulf Coast over the weekend before likely hitting southern Texas Monday, the National Weather Service forecast.
“Just a reminder for people, especially in South Texas, to continue to check back for updates to the forecast,” Brennan said.
Hurricane Beryl has killed at least ten people, Reuters reports. Two of those killed — the first in St George’s, Grenada and the second in Hanover, Jamaica — died after hurricane-force winds knocked trees onto their homes.
Hurricane Beryl devastated Jamaica on Wednesday, knocking out power to 400,000 and destroying buildings. While the storm is moving away, rainfall and flash-flooding still pose a risk to the island.
Grenada was also left with “unimaginable” destruction after the storm passed through Monday, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said, damaging or destroying 98 percent of buildings.
Bird’s eye view: Hurricane Beryl pictured from International Space Station
Mexican officials evacuated sea turtle eggs from beaches ahead of Hurricane Beryl, the Associated Press reports.
For some eggs, experts transferred them to safer areas. In other cases, they created corrals with sandbags to keep the eggs safe where they were laid, the outlet reports.
“Look, it’s not the best thing to do, but we are facing an emergency in which if they don’t take them out, they all could be lost,” biologist Graciela Tiburcio told the AP.
“In a normal situation this would not be right, because this will surely cause mortality,” Tiburcio continued. “There will be a lower rate of hatched eggs, that is the reality. But it’s also a reality that if the nests are left there, they’ll all be lost.”
Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to Texas: meteorologist
AccuWeather Meteorologist Geoff Cornish says Hurricane Beryl could bring four to eight inches of rain to Brownsville, Texas if it hits the region early next week.
“San Antonio and Austin will likely see several inches of rain from Beryl as well,” Cornish said on Thursday.
AccuWeather’s Paul Pastelok warns the storm could stall in the Gulf Coast, driving longer storm conditions.
“There is a chance that this storm may stall once it gets onshore in northern Mexico and southern Texas, which could lead to more rainfall and flooding concerns,” Pastelok said. The National Weather Service said Beryl has the potential to hit Texas on Monday into Tuesday.
For now, the Category 2 storm is set to make landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula in the coming hours.
In pictures: Mexico braces for Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beryl no longer a ‘major’ hurricane
Hurricane Beryl weakened to a Category 2 storm this afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 110mph.
This means the storm is no longer a “major hurricane,” which is defined as Category 3 and above.
However, it will still bring life-threatening storm conditions to Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula — including several popular tourist destinations along the coast — in the coming hours.
‘Life-threatening’ conditions in Yucatan Peninsula overnight as threat to Texas grows
Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 2 storm, will bring “life-threatening” storm conditions to the Yucatan Peninsula overnight, National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said this afternoon.
The storm is set to hit Texas by early Monday morning.
“We are forecasting some re-strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico as Beryl turns more northwestward and approaches the coast of northeastern Mexico and South Texas,” Brennan said. “We are forecasting it to be at or near hurricane strength by Monday morning, and expecting it to make landfall somewhere in that vicinity.”
Nearby residents should closely monitor the weather forecast and be on high alert for dangerous water conditions in the Gulf Coast over the weekend.
United Nations dedicates $4 million to aid for Jamaica, eastern Caribbean
The United Nations will put $4 million towards aid efforts in Jamaica, Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines in the wake of Hurricane Beryl, the BBC reports.
Earlier this week, the UN said officials in Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are working closely with local leaders to help with recovery efforts.
“To date, Grenada and St Vincent’s and the Grenadines have reported hundreds of people in shelters,” a UN spokesperson said.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked for the international community to “show solidarity” with all the Caribbean countries in Hurricane Beryl’s path, the spokesperson said.
Thursday evening forecast: Hurricane Beryl to make landfall on Yucatan Peninsula within hours
Hurricane Beryl, now a Category 2 storm, will make landfall on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula within hours, the National Weather Service (NWS) said moments ago.
“Damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge and flooding rainfall are expected,” the NWS said.
The storm will move toward the Gulf Coast over the weekend, where it will create dangerous rip currents. The hurricane is likely to hit southern Texas early next week, forecasters say.
