Hurricane Erin live updates: Storm to bring ‘powerful’ 20 foot waves and flooding risk along US East Coast
Tropical storm force winds and surge conditions predicted to increase in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina and portions of coastal Virginia throughout Wednesday
Hurricane Erin is set to bring “powerful” waves that could reach up to 20 feet high, as the weather system continues to track northward and towards the U.S. East Coast.
The National Hurricane Center warned Wednesday that tropical storm force winds and surge conditions would increase in the Outer Banks region of North Carolina and portions of coastal Virginia throughout the day.
It also warned that “life-threatening” surf and rip currents would be present along much of the east coast of the U.S. this week, adding that beachgoers should follow the advice of lifeguards and local authorities.
In New York City closed its beaches to swimming on Wednesday and Thursday, and Governor Kathy Hochul ordered three state beaches on Long Island to prohibit swimming through Thursday.
The warnings come days after 130mph winds and torrential rainfall battered the Caribbean and left tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power, with Erin later upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane.
The hurricane formed on August 11 from a tropical wave that moved across the Cabo Verde Islands and was upgraded on August 15 – becoming one of the fastest-intensifying hurricanes on record.
Story so far: Hurricane Erin dramatically shifts trajectory after lashing the Caribbean with rain and high winds
Here’s where we are so far:
Hurricane Erin made a sudden shift in trajectory as Category 2 winds raced towards the U.S. East Coast.
Days after 130mph winds and torrential rainfall battered the Caribbean and left tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power, fears grew that Erin would slam into the U.S. as a Category 2 hurricane this week.
In an early morning advisory on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami confirmed the storm was unlikely to make U.S. landfall after veering northwest toward open waters.
James Liddell has more:
Hurricane Erin shifts trajectory after lashing the Caribbean with rain and high winds
Hurricane Erin approaches U.S. East Coast
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Hurricane Erin, as the storm approaches the U.S. East Coast.
