Hurricane Erin updates: Storm strengthens as North Carolina’s Outer Banks conditions ‘deteriorate’
More than 2,000 people were evacuated by ferry from Ocracoke Island, part of the Outer Banks, according to the North Carolina governor’s office
North Carolina is under a state of emergency, and more than 2,000 people have been evacuated as Hurricane Erin continues to move northward toward the U.S. East Coast.
Tropical storm-force winds and surge conditions are expected to increase in the Outer Banks region of The Tar Heel State and parts of coastal Virginia throughout the evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
More than 2,000 people were evacuated by ferry from Ocracoke Island, part of the Outer Banks, the governor’s office said, adding that the service "will continue as long as the weather holds.”
Erin is expected to bring “powerful” waves that could reach up to 20 feet high, along with “life-threatening” surf and rip currents, forecasters warned Wednesday, leading to the closure of beaches all along the East Coast.
The warnings come days after 130 mph winds and torrential rainfall battered the Caribbean and left tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans without power, with Erin later upgraded to a Category 2 hurricane.
The hurricane formed on August 11 from a tropical wave that moved across the Cabo Verde Islands and was upgraded on August 15, becoming one of the fastest-intensifying hurricanes on record.
Here’s a look at Wednesday’s developments as Hurricane Erin tracks northwards:
- North Carolina has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Erin continues its northward trajectory towards the US East Coast, with tropical storm-force winds and surge conditions expected to increase in the Outer Banks and coastal Virginia.
- More than 2,000 people have been evacuated by ferry from Ocracoke Island, part of the Outer Banks, with the service continuing as long as weather conditions allow.
- Forecasters warn that Erin is set to bring powerful waves, potentially reaching up to 20 feet high, along with life-threatening surf and rip currents, leading to beach closures and swimming bans across multiple East Coast states, including North Carolina, Virginia, New Jersey, and New York.
- Despite advisories, some beach-goers in North Carolina were reported to have entered the water at Wrightsville Beach, which was later cleared due to lightning.
- Hurricane Erin, which formed on August 11 and was upgraded on August 15, is considered one of the fastest-intensifying hurricanes on record and previously caused significant power outages in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico.
- The National Hurricane Center noted Erin as an "unusually large hurricane" and predicted it could strengthen back to a major hurricane by Wednesday evening, with maximum sustained winds near 110 mph, though weakening is expected by Friday.
NASA is launching a pilot program to harness citizen science for faster hurricane disaster recovery.
The space agency, in collaboration with the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program, a science and education initiative, is spearheading a new Response Mapper project.
This innovative initiative will utilize photographs submitted by the public, both before and after a disaster, to track ground conditions in affected areas.
Hurricane Erin mapped: Tracking areas most likely to see the impacts of storm surge and 20-foot waves
Hurricane Erin is spinning its way across the Atlantic toward the U.S. East Coast, but it still appears it's going to swing north and miss a landfall in the lower 48.
Even if the storm doesn't have a direct hit on the East Coast, people living in those areas will still feel the storm's presence in the form of dangerous surf and potential rainstorms.
Graig Graziosi has more:
Hurricane Erin mapped: Tracking areas most likely to see the impacts of the storm
Erin set to strengthen again over the next 24 hours
According to forecasting from ABC News, Erin is currently a Category 2 storm but could re-strengthen later on Wednesday.
The weather system could potentially become a Category 3 hurricane as it tracks between the U.S. East Coast and Bermuda over the next 12-to-24 hours, according to the outlet.
In its outlook, the National Hurricane Center confirmed it was possible that Erin could strengthen and become a “major hurricane” again by Wednesday evening.
The weather system’s maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts, according to the forecaster.
“Some strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and Erin could become a major hurricane again by tonight,” the update said.
Weakening is likely to begin by Friday, but Erin is forecast to remain a hurricane into the weekend.
NHC continues to monitor two other areas for possible hurricane formation
The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor two other areas of the North Atlantic for tropical system development.
Currently, one system has a 70 percent chance of developing into a storm in the next seven days and is just east of the Caribbean. The other has a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm within the same period and is just west of the Cape Verde Islands.
Watch: Why do hurricanes strike the Outer Banks almost every year?
Here’s Accuweather to explain why the Outer Banks are so vulnerable to hurricanes:
In pictures: Beaches closed but New Jersey shows up to watch the surf
Beaches up and down the East Coast of the U.S. have been closed off to swimmers because of dangerous currents and rip tides caused by Hurricane Erin.
Here’s the scene in Surf City, New Jersey.
NASA posts graphic of Hurricane Erin in 3D
Hurricane Erin underwent a period of rapid intensification, strengthening from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane in approximately 24 hours last week.
NASA’s GPM Core Observatory passed over Hurricane Erin at 6:23 a.m. ET on August 16, while it was intensifying.
Here’s what they captured:
National Hurricane Center reminds people not to swim
The National Hurricane Center is reminding people not to go swimming in the ocean.
In its latest post on X, the NHC writes: “Outer Bands of Large Hurricane Erin Brushing the North Carolina Outer Banks. Beachgoers Are Cautioned Against Swimming At Most U. S. East Coast Beaches Due to Life-Threatening Surf and Rip Currents.”
