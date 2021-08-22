Liveupdated1629664495

Storm Henri news – live: Biden gives update on response after system makes landfall over Rhode Island

Celine Wadhera,Sam Hancock@samhancock95,Oliver O'Connell
Sunday 22 August 2021 21:34
Watch live as Biden gives update on Hurricane Henri response

Tropical storm Henri - downgraded from a hurricane this morning - has made landfall near the town of Westerly, Rhode Island, on the border with Connecticut.

Coastal residents in New England have boarded up their windows, stocked up on supplies, and prepared their generators, local media report. The storm is expected to track to the northwest as it moves inland with more heavy rain and flooding expected.

New York City remains under a state of emergency, announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio last night, as residents were lashed with torrential downpours that broke records.

President Joe Biden provided an update on the federal government’s response on Sunday afternoon, having already approved declarations of emergency for New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

More than 50 million people were put on weather alerts by authorities, according to CNN — more than 12 million under a storm surge warning, 5 million under a hurricane warning, and 37 million under a tropical storm warning.

Peak wind gusts observed from Tropical Storm Henri

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 21:34
Biden remarks on Henri

Updating the American people on the federal government response to Henri, President Joe Biden said that while the system had been downgraded from a hurricane the region impacted has already experienced heavy rainfall in recent weeks.

The president has already approved disaster declarations for New York, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, and directed Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to respond with its full resources.

Resources have been pre-positioned in the affected area by FEMA including food, water, life-saving communications equipment, and generators.

Mr Biden also reminded people not to forget the dangers of the Delta variant of Covid-19 and said that if they have to relocate from their homes they should wear face masks to protect themselves and others. He also took the opportunity to urge those who have not been vaccinated to get the vaccine.

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 21:31
Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 21:26
Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 21:26
Flooding seen in Ocean Beach, Fire Island

Flooding has been seen in the resort community of Ocean Beach on Fire Island.

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 21:09
Choppy surf near Montauk at the tip of Long Island

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 20:58
Biden to update on Henri response in 4pm briefing

President Joe Biden will provide an update on the federal government’s response to Tropical Storm Henri during a White House press briefing at 4pm.

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 20:51
Tropical Storm Henri: Where things stand now

Tropical Storm Henri hit the coast of Rhode Island at 12.15pm on Sunday, packing high winds that knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes, and bands of rain that led to flash flooding from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

The storm was downgraded from a category one hurricane to a tropical storm earlier in the day, and made landfall near the town of Westerly on Sunday afternoon with sustained winds of about 60 mph and gusts of up to 70 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Henri has since weakened and now has sustained winds of 50 mph as it moves inland, heading northwest towards Hartford, Connecticut.

There were few early reports of major damage due to wind or surf, but officials warned of the danger of flash flooding in inland areas over the next few days.

Millions in southern New England and New York braced for the possibility of toppled trees, extended power outages, and flooding from the storm system which threatens to linger over the region well into Monday.

New York City has again been placed on a flash flood alert after 24 hours that saw rainfall records broken and streets, highways, and subway stations inundated.

Between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday night, 1.94 inches of rain fell in Central Park, smashing the hourly record. Data has been collected at the weather station in the park since 1869.

New York City Councilmember Mark Levine tweeted that the park also received a month’s worth of rain in a single night, totalling 4.45 inches.

“The age of extreme weather is here,” he wrote. It has continued to rain for most of Sunday.

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 20:45
New York City issued yet another flash flood warning

The order covers the five boroughs of New York City as well as the northwest suburbs and a large part of northern New Jersey.

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 20:05
Local celebrity’s mansion is unharmed

Taylor Swift’s mansion in the beachfront village of Watch Hill, neighbouring Westerly, where the storm made landfall, is “A-OK”.

Oliver O'Connell22 August 2021 19:56

