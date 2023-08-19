✕ Close California prepares for Hurricane Hilary

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as Hurricane Hilary continues on its path from the Pacific towards Baja California, Mexico, and the Southwest United States.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday that the storm will bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” through Monday.

The hurricane, which was downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 2 storm on Saturday, was arriving in Baja as of roughly 2pm Pacific time.

As of Saturday afternoon, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph, according to the NHC.

The storm is expected to begin impacting the US early on Sunday.

The hurricane will weaken slightly as it heads towards Southern California, but is still bringing nearly unprecedented conditions.

The last time a major tropical storm hit touched down in the state was in 1939, where homes were washed away and 48 people were killed.