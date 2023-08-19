Hurricane Hilary live updates: Storm could bring ‘catastrophic,’ ‘life-threatening flooding’ to California
Some parts of Mexico and California could see a year’s worth of rain and flash flooding
California prepares for Hurricane Hilary
Southern California has been issued its first-ever tropical storm watch as “large and powerful” Hurricane Hilary takes aim at Mexico and the region over the next 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center says that the watch is unprecedented for the region and Hilary is expected to bring heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding from the Baja California peninsula all the way north to Nevada.
As of Friday, the hurricane was located about 360 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with maximum sustained winds of 145 mph.
“It is rare — indeed nearly unprecedented in the modern record — to have a tropical system like this move through Southern California,” Greg Postel of the Weather Channel told CBS News.
The last time a tropical storm hit California was 1939, before they were even given names and the state has been hit by sub-tropical storms in the years since. Forty-five people died in that storm, most from drowning.
The hurricane is expected to hit Baja Mexico over the weekend and weaken and arrive in Southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday evening.
“Right now, it’s looking like we’ll still have a tropical storm when it moves into Southern California, but it’s going to be weakening pretty quickly,” said meteorologist Brandt Maxwell, of the National Weather Service.
NHC issues latest Hurricane Hilary advisory
“Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding is likely over much of Baja California and southern California this weekend and early next week,” the NHC Eastern Pacific stated at 2pm PDT.
Here are the 2 PM PDT Friday, August 18, Key Messages for Hurricane #Hilary. Life-threatening and potentially catastrophic flooding is likely over much of Baja California and southern California this weekend and early next week. pic.twitter.com/JYY53C1Oz0— NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) August 18, 2023
What does Hurricane Hilary look like from space?
Here is video taken from the International Space Station on Thursday 18 August.
This is what Hurricane Hilary looked like from the International Space Space as of approx 7 pm EDT Thursday night. It strengthened to a Category 4 storm by early Friday. pic.twitter.com/D9D1bgLv8k— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 18, 2023
Could Hurricane Hilary create a new lake in California desert?
When Hurricane Hilary makes landfall it is expected to weaken and move into Southern California as a historic tropical storm, dumping large amounts of rain in the region.
The state’s Death Valley National Park could see up to four inches of rain, which is four times the amount it gets each year.
That amount of rain could result in a temporary lake being formed in the park, which is the country’s hottet, driest and lowest place, according to reports.
It would not be the first time that this phenomena has happened, according to AccuWeather.
In 2019, flooding created a 10-mile lake in the park, and in October 2015 kayakers were able to paddle arou d the park when 1.3 inches of rain fell. Paddlers also got a chance to go out on a temporary lake in March 2005 when heavy flooding created a giant lake.
NASA posts satellite images of Hurricane Hilary
.@NOAASatellites acquired this image of #HurricaneHilary in the predawn hours of Aug. 18, when the eye of the storm was about 400 miles (640 kilometers) off the coast of Baja California. The storm is expected to weaken while drenching a swath of California and the U.S. Southwest… pic.twitter.com/9ZSZZvOHS1— NASA (@NASA) August 18, 2023
Preparations underway in Southern California for tropical storm
MLB games moved because of Hurricane Hilary
Major League Baseball has moved a string of games in California as Hurricane Hilary takes aim at Mexico and the region.
Sunday’s games between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins, and Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays will all be moved to Saturday for split doubleheaders, MLB announced on Friday.
What is the path of Hurricane Hillary?
Hurricane Hilary has now strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane and is expected to make landfall somewhere on the west coast of Baja California in Mexico over the weekend. It is then expected to weaken into a tropical storm and continue on its path up the peninsula and hit Southern California late on Sunday or early on Monday morning.
Joe Biden says White House monitoring Hurricane Hilary
President Biden says the White House is monitoring Hurricane Hilary and FEMA is on the ground to respond as needed, and he urges Americans in the path of the storm to take precautions. pic.twitter.com/JP1Ffa2JPR— The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2023
