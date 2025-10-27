Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Hurricane Melissa live updates: Jamaica braces for most powerful storm with 160mph winds forecast

At least four people have already been killed as the storm batters the Caribbean with heavy winds and torrential rainfall

Maira Butt
Monday 27 October 2025 09:17 GMT
Jamaica braces for Hurricane Melissa as it upgrades to Category 4

Jamaica is bracing for what could be the most intense storm in its history as Hurricane Melissa rapidly approaches with powerful Category 5 winds.

The hurricane is expected to gather speed and batter the Caribbean country with up to 76 centimetres (30 inches) of rain when it makes landfall on Tuesday.

“Catastrophic flash flooding and numerous landslides are likely,” the US National Hurricane Centre in Miami has warned.

At least four people have already died, including three in Haiti and one in the Dominican Republic. One person remains missing.

Maximum sustained winds are expected to reach 150 mph (240km/h) in Jamaica.

“Many of these communities will not survive this flooding,” local government minister, Desmond McKenzie, said at a press conference on Monday. “Kingston is low, extremely low. No community in Kingston is immune from flooding.”

Dana Morris Dixon, Jamaica's information minister, said that the force of the storm was unprecedented.

"We've heard the rainfall numbers. They're numbers we've never heard before," he said.

Hurricane Melissa now a Category 5 storm, says NHC

The National Hurricane Centre has upgraded its classification of Hurricane Melissa, as it warned it is now a Category 5 storm.

Destructive winds, storm sturge, and catastrophic flood will worsen on Jamaica through the day and into tonight, it said on Monday.

Map: Path of Hurricane Melissa as Jamaica braces for impact

A graphic showing the probable path of Tropical Storm Melissa
A graphic showing the probable path of Tropical Storm Melissa (National Hurricane Center)
Photos show Hurricane Melissa's impact on the Carribean

Clouds over Kingston, Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa approaches
Clouds over Kingston, Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa approaches (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
A man fortifies his roof ahead of the storm
A man fortifies his roof ahead of the storm (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Speeds are expected to reach 150mph
Speeds are expected to reach 150mph (REUTERS)
