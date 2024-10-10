Hurricane Milton batters Florida leaving multiple dead as police chief warns ‘we’ll be finding bodies’: Live
Multiple fatalities have already been reported as Hurricane Milton continues to wreak havoc as it moves off Florida’s east coast
Your support helps us to tell the story
This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.
The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.
Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference.
Hurricane Milton has devastated portions of Florida causing “multiple deaths” and officials predicting that more bodies will be found upon sunrise.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing multiple tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.
Evacuation alerts were blasted out to millions, with Bradenton Police Chief Melanie issuing a bleak prognosis for those who neglected advice.
“What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday.
“Multiple deaths” have already been confirmed after dozens of tornadoes spawned in St Lucie County, seeing a tornado strike Spanish Lakes Country Club retirement village in Fort Pierce, county Sheriff Keith Pearson said.
More than 3.2m homes and businesses in Florida have been left powerless, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted. A large crane was downed in St Petersburg and the roof of Tropicana Field baseball stadium was ripped clean off during Milton’s ferocious winds.
After landfall, Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and is moving off Florida’s east coast – with residents still battling against brutal winds and storm surge.
Tampa mayor relieved storm surge less than predicted – but issues stark warning
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor expressed relief that less storm surge was recorded than anticipated, but issued an urgent warning to Hillsborough county residents.
The city situated on Florida’s west coast suffered extensive damage as Hurricane Milton passed through the state, Castor said early on Thursday in a news conference.
Much of the panic was lessened as storm surge levels being less than up to 15ft anticipated in the city, which “saved a lot, that’s what we were really worried about,” the mayor added.
Castor warned that battle against Milton isn’t quite over. Particularly for the wider county.
“At 7am (ET) when high tide comes in, rivers are going to flood all over Hillsborough County, not just in the city of Tampa,” she said.
Fire crews rush to put out blaze from downed power lines
Fires have broken out due to downed power lines following Hurricane Milton’s hurricane-force winds battering the state.
The Matlacha and Pine Island Fire Control District responded to multiple calls about structure fires that had broken out on the Gulf Coast island located in Lee County.
Photos posted on its Facebook account show the building ablaze, and then the smoldering ruins after it was put out.
“Crews made access to the island a few hours ago and are responding to several calls including structure fires. Please stay off the road. We have multiple lines and poles down!,” the fire department wrote on Thursday morning.
Floridians who refused to evacuate told to write their names on arms so they can be identified
Floridians who refused to follow evacuation orders despite living in the path of Hurricane Milton were told to write their names on their arms in permanent marker so that their bodies could be identified if they were killed.
Millions of residents were instructed to leave their homes ahead of Milton making landfall Wednesday night along Florida’s west-central coast as a devastating Category 3 hurricane.
But those who failed to heed advice were issued a harrowing warning and were told to mark their limbs with their personal details to help officials identify their remains.
James Liddell has the story.
Grim task Florida residents who refused to evacuate urged to do
‘What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies... it’s bleak in some of these areas,’ Chief of the Bradenton Police Department Melanie Bevan said
Storm surge too brutal for deployment of emergency workers in Sarasota
Storm surge is still too brutal for deployment of emergency workers across Sarasota County – after Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key less than 12 hours ago.
Jamie Carson, the county’s spokesperson, says that first responders could not intervene despite police receiving 1,400 calls since Milton slammed into the county.
When conditions become milder, emergency workers will be deployed to help those in need.
“So as soon as those winds die down, as soon as our tactical first in teams go out there and they clear those arteries, those major roadways, our first responders are going to go out there and start responding to those calls,” Carson told NPR.
Photo shows extent of damage Milton inflicted on Tropicana Field’s roof
Police chief shares ‘bleak’ prediction about those who didn’t evacuate
In the wake of Hurricane Milton making landfall on Wednesday night, a police chief has shared a harrowing prediction about those who neglected mandatory orders to evacuate: their bodies may be found upon sunrise.
“What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies...it’s bleak in some of these areas,” Chief of the Bradenton Police Department Melanie Bevan told BBC Radio 4’s Today program early Thursday morning.
Bevan noted that other county police chiefs had urged those staying put to write their names in permanent marker on their limbs “so that we can get hold of somebody to come claim you”.
Streets turned to rivers as storm surge and flash floods batter Florida
Where is Hurricane Milton tracking?
Just in: Milton moving off Florida’s east coast
Hurricane Milton is moving off the Florida east coast with residents warned of “damaging” hurricane-force winds, heavy rains and storm surge, the National Hurricane Center announced.
Sustained wind speeds remain at 85mph, with the Category 1 situated about 10 miles northeast of Cape Canaveral, the NHC said.
St Johns River and Altamaha Sound could experience up to four and five-feet of storm surge. An addition four-inches of rain could douse the central-east coast.
Florida sheriff issues sobering casualty warning as he surveys Hurricane Milton damage
Florida sheriff issues sobering warning as he surveys Hurricane Milton damage
A Florida sheriff issued a sobering warning as he surveyed the catastrophic damage made by Hurricane Milton as the Category 3 storm made landfall on Wednesday evening (9 October). St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said: “Unfortunately it’s going to be a fatal storm.” When asked for the number of fatalities, so far, Pearson said: “We’re focused on just recovering, you know, getting the help to people that need it. Again, this community was hit. From what the dopplers are showing, we got hit the hardest, the quickest.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments