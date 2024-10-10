Hurricane Milton live updates: At least six dead as Florida wakes up to survey damage from floods, tornadoes
Multiple fatalities have already been reported as Hurricane Milton continues to wreak havoc as it moves off Florida’s east coast
At least six people have died after Hurricane Milton devastated portions of Florida, leaving residents waking up to survey the damage.
Milton made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing multiple tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and devastating storm surge.
Four people in St Lucie County retirement village have been killed by tornadoes brought on by the hurricane after a dozen twisters spawned in the region within 20 minutes.
Ferocious winds caused a crane to collapse into the The Tampa Bay Times in St Petersburg, while the roof of Tropicana Field baseball stadium has been left in disrepair.
More than 3.3m homes and businesses in Florida have been left powerless, with those in the west-central region the worst impacted.
Evacuation alerts were blasted out to millions, with Bradenton Police Chief Melanie issuing a bleak prognosis for those who neglected advice. “What we’ll probably be finding in the morning are bodies,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today program on Thursday morning.
After landfall, Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and is moving off Florida’s east coast – with residents still battling against brutal winds and storm surge.
Trump posts message to Floridians: We’ll come back ‘better than before'
“We are deeply saddened by the devastation being reported,” former President Donald Trump said in a video message.
“The sun will shine again over the beautiful Florida that we love so much,” he said.
“Together we will come back better than before.”
Hillsborough County authorities rescue more than 135 residents from assisted living facility in Tampa
St. Petersburg Police: 2 dead in city
St. Petersubrg Police said there were two Milton-related deaths in the city, including a “medical” incident and “someone [who] was found in a park,” according to NBC News.
The announcement brings the number of confirmed fatalities from the hurricane up to six.
Tampa breaks monthly rainfall record that stood for 100-years – in a single day
Tampa broke its monthly rainfall record for October which has stood for 100-years, in a single day’s worth of rain.
The city which sits on Florida’s west coast was doused in 11.23in of rain on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton raced towards the coast and eventually made landfall.
Meanwhile, the most amount of rain recorded in the city from October 1 to October 31 was 10.33in, according to The Weather Channel.
That record was set in 1922.
Typical rainfall for the city for the entire month of October is just 2.34in, according to the National Weather Service. Last year, Tampa recorded just 0.38in rain in October.
ICYMI: DeSantis praises National Guard for search and rescue response
Biden and Harris to receive briefing on Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene response efforts
President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will receive a briefing on the federal government’s response to both Hurricane Milton and Helene.
The meeting will address FEMA’s efforts, and how the Department of Defense and US Coast Guard supported its mission, the White House said in a statement.
Harris will join the call virtually, while Biden will be president in the situation room.
Biden spoke to Florida Governor DeSantis this morning about Hurricane Milton’s impact Florida residents. DeSantis Biden for the extensive Federal support as they prepared for the storm.
Inside Hurricane Milton's 28-foot waves as storm approached Florida
Hillsborough County deploys emergency crews in ‘full force' as search and rescue efforts begin
In photos: Crane smashes into Tampa Bay Times’s headquarters
A crane collapsed, smashing into the The Tampa Bay Times after Hurricane Helene slammed into Florida’s west coast on Wednesday night.
Dramatic photos taken on Thursday morning reveal the extent of the damage after leaving a gaping hole in the newspaper’s building.
Voices: Hurricane Milton conspiracy theories are deadly – and play right into Trump’s hands
Providing aid agencies like mine with critical funding could be the difference between life and death for millions of Americans, writes FEMA worker Nathalie Beasnael – but Republican paranoia is getting in the way.
Read Nathalie’s full piece for The Independent below.
Hurricane Milton conspiracy theories are deadly – and play right into Trump’s hands
Providing aid agencies like mine with critical funding could be the difference between life and death for millions of Americans, writes Fema worker Nathalie Beasnael – but Republican paranoia is getting in the way
