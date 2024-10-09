Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1728507335

Hurricane Milton grows larger as ‘extremely dangerous’ storm surges closer to Florida: Live updates

Multiple confirmed tornados tore across southern Florida as ‘storm of the century’ nears sunshine state

James Liddell,Julia Musto,Stuti Mishra,Mike Bedigan
Wednesday 09 October 2024 21:55
Florida police rescue dog tied to fence during Hurricane Milton evacuations

Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Milton were instructed to take shelter Wednesday afternoon ahead of the storm’s anticipated landfall in the evening,

While Milton’s intensity continues to fluctuate, weakening to a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida”.

The storm continues to grow in size and winds are expected to pick up on Florida’s west coast this afternoon, the NHC warned.

In Pinellas County’s latest emergency alert, officials pleaded with residents to “GET OUT NOW. THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE TO GET OUT BEFORE THE STORM.”

Federal and state officials have urged those in Milton’s path to evacuate to avoid “catastrophic” winds, up to 18in rainfall and up to 15ft of storm surge, before the major hurricane slams into Florida’s west-central coast.

“This is the 11th hour. If you’re in an evacuation zone, the time to get out is now,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chard Chronister told CNN on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris warned that even the toughest Floridians won’t weather the “historic” hurricane, she said on The Late Show on Tuesday night. 

1728507335

Duke Energy president says Milton response will be more about rebuilding infrastructure in 'many places’

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:55
1728507035

Florida National Guard positioned ahead of Milton

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:50
1728506816

Surge pushes in on Fort Myers Beach

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:46
1728506706

Space station posts stunning views of Milton

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:45
1728506609

Milton position shifting, now just 100 miles southwest of Tampa

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:43
1728506449

When you can’t afford to flee an imminent disaster: The Floridians unable to evacuate before Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton is expected to slam into Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday night, bringing devastating winds, life-threatening storm surge and flash floods.

Millions of Floridians have been ordered to evacuate, but not everyone has a place to go. Some residents who find themselves stuck in Milton’s path have said they simply can’t afford to leave.

Katie Hawkinson has more:

Mike Bedigan9 October 2024 21:40
1728506256

Southwestern Florida streets starting to flood, NWS says

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:37
1728506187

Social media video captures crane spinning in Tampa

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:36
1728506106

WH preparations for Milton include 40M liters of water, 20M meals

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:35
1728505806

Florida twice as likely to be hit by hurricanes like Milton thanks to climate crisis

Julia Musto9 October 2024 21:30

