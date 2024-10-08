Hurricane Milton live updates: Thousands evacuate as Florida braces for monster Category 5 storm
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and state officials pleaded with residents to evacuate ahead of Wednesday’s projected landfall
Milton restrengthened into a Category 5 hurricane late Tuesday afternoon as it moved toward western Florida.
Governor Ron DeSantis warned the state’s residents that “time is running out” for them to evacuate.
“You may have a window where it may be safe, but you may not,” he said. “So, use today as your day to finalize and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family.”
His warning comes after Tampa mayor Jane Castor told CNN on Monday that residents will die if they don’t evacuate as Hurricane Milton races towards the state’s west coast.
Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of the Sunshine State almost two weeks ago, was a “wake-up call,” she said. Milton could be “literally catastrophic,” Castor added.
The potential “once in a lifetime” storm rapidly intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday with sustained winds surpassing 180mph, before slowing to Category 4 on Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center has warned that Milton may regain strength and grow in size, posing “even more danger” as it is expected to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday evening, slamming into the densely populated Tampa Bay.
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration on Monday after pledging “life-saving resources in advance of the storm,” the day prior.
St. Petersburg issues public advisory regarding cranes
West-central coast of Florida Peninsula will see ‘destructive’ storm surge of 10ft or higher
Florida inmate workers clean up debris in Lee County
Sarasota County Schools will be closed through the week
Sarasota County schools will be closed through the week.
“We will let you know – as soon as possible – about school reopening after Hurricane Milton has passed,” the district said Tuesday. “Our facilities team will need time to safely conduct countywide assessments on all of our sites to ensure our traditional public schools and offices are safe to welcome back students, teachers, and staff members.”
Disney World says its theme parks, entertainment complex will close Wednesday afternoon
In a reversal, Walt Disney World said mid-Tuesday afternoon that its theme parks would close in phases.
