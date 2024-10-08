Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1728423950

Hurricane Milton live updates: Thousands evacuate as Florida braces for monster Category 5 storm

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and state officials pleaded with residents to evacuate ahead of Wednesday’s projected landfall

Stuti Mishra,James Liddell,Julia Musto
Tuesday 08 October 2024 22:45
Comments
Close
Meteorologist fights back tears as he gives updates on ‘life threatening’ Hurricane Milton

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.

Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.

Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond

Head shot of Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia

Washington Bureau Chief

Milton restrengthened into a Category 5 hurricane late Tuesday afternoon as it moved toward western Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned the state’s residents that “time is running out” for them to evacuate.

“You may have a window where it may be safe, but you may not,” he said. “So, use today as your day to finalize and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family.”

His warning comes after Tampa mayor Jane Castor told CNN on Monday that residents will die if they don’t evacuate as Hurricane Milton races towards the state’s west coast.

Hurricane Helene, which devastated parts of the Sunshine State almost two weeks ago, was a “wake-up call,” she said. Milton could be “literally catastrophic,” Castor added.

The potential “once in a lifetime” storm rapidly intensified from a Category 1 to a Category 5 hurricane on Monday with sustained winds surpassing 180mph, before slowing to Category 4 on Tuesday.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that Milton may regain strength and grow in size, posing “even more danger” as it is expected to make landfall in Florida by Wednesday evening, slamming into the densely populated Tampa Bay.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration on Monday after pledging “life-saving resources in advance of the storm,” the day prior.

Recommended
1728423950

St. Petersburg issues public advisory regarding cranes

Julia Musto8 October 2024 22:45
1728423141

West-central coast of Florida Peninsula will see ‘destructive’ storm surge of 10ft or higher

Julia Musto8 October 2024 22:32
1728423050

Florida inmate workers clean up debris in Lee County

Julia Musto8 October 2024 22:30
1728422450

Sarasota County Schools will be closed through the week

Sarasota County schools will be closed through the week.

“We will let you know – as soon as possible – about school reopening after Hurricane Milton has passed,” the district said Tuesday. “Our facilities team will need time to safely conduct countywide assessments on all of our sites to ensure our traditional public schools and offices are safe to welcome back students, teachers, and staff members.”

Julia Musto8 October 2024 22:20
1728421850

Disney World says its theme parks, entertainment complex will close Wednesday afternoon

In a reversal, Walt Disney World said mid-Tuesday afternoon that its theme parks would close in phases.

Julia Musto8 October 2024 22:10
1728421730

Category 5 Milton has maximum sustained winds of 165mph

Julia Musto8 October 2024 22:08
1728421250

Lee County Sheriff will give an update

Julia Musto8 October 2024 22:00
1728421095

Milton rebounds to Category 5 hurricane

Julia Musto8 October 2024 21:58
1728420921

Hillsborough County tells residents to get to a safe place by 7 a.m. Wednesday

Julia Musto8 October 2024 21:55
1728420321

Tampa debris collection ends tomorrow afternoon

Julia Musto8 October 2024 21:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in