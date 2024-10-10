Hurricane Milton nears landfall in Florida, battering coast with 120-mph winds and storm surges: Live updates
Multiple confirmed tornados tore across southern Florida as ‘storm of the century’ approaches landfall in Sunshine State
Florida residents in the path of Hurricane Milton were instructed to take shelter Wednesday ahead of the massive storm’s imminent landfall.
Milton brought destructive tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge, hours before it was expected to make landfall.
More than 420,000 customers were without power across the Sunshine State, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.
While Milton’s intensity continues to fluctuate, weakening to a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center predicts it will be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida”.
Federal and state officials have urged those in Milton’s path to evacuate to avoid “catastrophic” winds, up to 18in rainfall and up to 15ft of storm surge, before the major hurricane slams into Florida’s west-central coast.
Vice President Kamala Harris warned that even the toughest Floridians won’t weather the “historic” hurricane, she said on The Late Show on Tuesday night.
Sarasota Police Chief Rex Troche told CNN on Wednesday that officers will stay on the streets until Milton’s winds top 45mph.
“If people need help, we’re not going to be able to come to them,” he said.
Debris flies down Sarasota streets
More than 420K customers without power in Florida
More than 420K customers were without power in Florida Wednesday night, shortly before Hurricane Milton was expected to make landfall.
PowerOutage.US showed the majority of outages in Hernando County.
Severe power flashes seen in Florida
Videos show damage after tornado rips through city of Palm Beach Gardens
Sarasota sees winds of 90mph
Florida officials give emergency briefing
DeSantis on misinformation related to FEMA assistance in state of Florida: ‘We are going to do it right'
“I am in charge in Florida. We are working with FEMA to leverage resources,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told CBS Wednesday night. “But, we make the decisions. You will be allowed back into your home as soon as the storm passes.”
“We are going to do it right,” he said.
