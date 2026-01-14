Urgent warning issued over faulty air bags after eight drivers die in crashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US road safety regulator has issued an urgent warning to used car buyers, owners, and repair shops after two more drivers were killed in December crashes involving dangerous Chinese-made replacement airbag inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has documented 10 incidents resulting in fatalities or serious injuries from ruptured inflators manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co Ltd (DTN), believed to be illegally imported.

Eight drivers have now died in otherwise survivable collisions, while two others sustained severe injuries.

These vehicles had their original airbags replaced with substandard units following a prior accident.

NHTSA said the DTN inflators malfunctioned, “sending large metal fragments into drivers’ chests, necks, eyes and faces.”

The regulator opened an investigation into DTN replacement inflators in October after eight crashes and six deaths.

NHTSA is working with law enforcement agencies to address any illegal activities associated with the importation of these inflators and estimated the population of inflators under investigation at 10,000.

open image in gallery Chevrolet maker General Motors declined to comment ( Getty Images )

All of the replacement air bags in the fatal crashes were installed in used Chevrolet Malibu or Hyundai Sonata vehicles but NHTSA said it could not confirm that the risk is limited to these makes and models.

Hyundai said it was deeply concerned by reports that counterfeit air bag inflators installed as replacement parts in three used older Sonata vehicles ruptured during crash events.

“These dangerous components were not supplied or authorized by Hyundai and were installed in vehicles with salvaged or rebuilt titles," the South Korean automaker said.

“Protecting our customers is our top priority, and we fully support NHTSA’s ongoing efforts to identify vehicles containing these counterfeit inflators.”

Chevrolet maker General Motors declined to comment, while DTN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison said the agency is focused on addressing the issue with industry and consumers.

The agency issued an alert to the auto repair industry to be on the lookout for these inflators and notify NHTSA immediately with any information about these inflators.

“As DTN has acknowledged on its website, the inflators are prohibited from sale in the United States. Whoever is bringing them into the country and installing them is putting American families in danger,” NHTSA said.

For consumers buying used vehicles that were in a previous crash where the air bag deployed, it should be inspected immediately to ensure the air bag is a legitimate replacement equivalent to the original.