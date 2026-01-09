Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old mom-of-three in Minneapolis has been identified as Jonathan Ross, an officer who was dragged and injured by a fleeing driver in a separate incident last year, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported.

Ross was part of a targeted crackdown in south Minneapolis on Wednesday morning when Renee Nicole Good was shot, a law enforcement source told the Tribune. Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary at DHS, refused to name the ICE agent, but told The Independent “he acted according to his training.”

Ross was previously dragged by a fleeing suspect during the arrest of Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, a Mexican citizen, in Bloomington, Minnesota, in June 2025.

Munoz-Guatemala, who had previously been convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and was on a detainer, ignored ICE agents’ commands, prompting Ross to break open a window of his car and try to unlock the door.

Munoz-Guatemala then accelerated, dragging Ross roughly 300 feet before he was “knocked” from the car. As a result of the incident, Ross needed 20 stitches on his arm and 13 more on his hand, according to court documents seen by the Tribune. Munoz-Guatemala was later convicted of assaulting an officer

open image in gallery The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday has been identified as Jonathan Ross, according to reports ( Screengrab )

Jury instructions for Munoz-Guatemala’s trial identify the officer injured as Ross. Property records and voter registration reviewed by The Guardian confirmed that a 46-year-old man called Jonathan David Ross lives in north-east Minneapolis.

In her statement, McLaughlin said the agent “is a longtime ICE officer who has been serving his country his entire life.” His experience, she added, includes more than 10 years as an ICE Deportation Officer and selection for ICE’s Special Response Team.

Hours after the fatal shooting Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agent involved had previously “been dragged by a vehicle,” but did not provide specifics, only saying the officer was “experienced” and “followed his training.”

Noem has also claimed that the officers were forced to open fire because Good had “engaged in domestic terrorism.” The Homeland Security Secretary, as well as other Trump officials, say Good rammed her vehicle into officers while driving away from an ICE operation, though this version of events has been widely disputed.

During a White House press briefing Thursday, Vice President JD Vance said Good had “violated the law” and committed an act of “terrorism.”

“She was trying to ram this guy with her car. The idea that this was not justified is absurd,” he said, later adding that her death was “a tragedy of her own making.”

Vance also took the briefing as an opportunity to slam the press for questioning the White House’s retelling of events.

“You people in the media…have been lying about this attack,” the Republican vice president said. “She was trying to ram this guy with her car…he shot back, he defended himself.”

“This is classic terrorism,” he said. “The idea that this was not justified is absurd.”

Videos taken by bystanders at the scene do not support the White House’s claim that Good was trying to hit the agent, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

open image in gallery Jonathan Ross has been named as the ICE agent who fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis ( Screengrab )

The shooting, and the White House’s retelling of it, has sparked outrage both in Minneapolis and across the country, prompting protestors to take to the streets in several major cities.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed the Trump administration’s “garbage narrative” of the shooting and called for federal agents to “get the f*** out” of the city.

He also pushed back on the Trump administration’s claims that Good’s actions were “an act of domestic terrorism” during a CNN appearance Wednesday, saying, “I saw the same videos you saw, and the notion that this is domestic terrorism on the form of the victim, yeah, it’s positively ridiculous.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz also criticized the Trump administration for barring local leaders from participating in the shooting’s investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which operates under the Justice Department, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation would be solely responsible for the probe.

“I just want to make this clear for everyone: Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” Walz said. “It feels very, very difficult that we will get a fair outcome.”