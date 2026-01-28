Minnesota ICE live: Trump claims Ilhan Omar ‘probably had herself sprayed’ after attack at Minneapolis town hall
The lawmaker was attacked during a town hall Tuesday night
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller admitted Tuesday that the federal immigration agents involved in the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti may not have followed “protocol.”
Miller told CNN that the White House “provided clear guidance to DHS [Department of Homeland Security] that the extra personnel that had been sent to Minnesota for force protection should be used for conducting fugitive operations to create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors.”
“We are evaluating why the CBP [Customs and Border Protection] team may not have been following that protocol,” he said.
It was also revealed that two federal agents had fired shots during the confrontation that led to Pretti’s death, according to a DHS notice obtained by multiple outlets.
President Donald Trump brushed over the 37-year-old’s death in his Iowa speech Tuesday, but expressed sympathy for him earlier.
Trump has defended Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, saying she was doing a “very good job” and would not step down despite Democratic lawmakers calling for her ousting.
After Rep. Ilhan Omar said Noem should “resign or face impeachment” at a Minneapolis town hall Tuesday night, a man sprayed a substance at her and was detained.
Minneapolis mayor responds to Ilhan Omar town hall incident: 'Unacceptable'
After Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed by an unknown substance at a Minneapolis town hall Tuesday night, Mayor Jacob Frey called the incident “Unacceptable.”
“Violence and intimidation have no place in Minneapolis. We can disagree without putting people at risk,” he wrote on X. “I’m relieved Rep. @Ilhan Omar is okay and appreciate MPD [Minneapolis Police Department] for responding quickly. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in our city.”
Trump says Omar ‘probably had herself sprayed’ after Minneapolis town hall attack
President Donald Trump said that Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, “probably had herself sprayed” after she was doused with an unknown substance during a Minneapolis town hall on Tuesday.
When asked by an ABC News reporter whether he had seen a video of the incident, the Republican president responded, “No. I don't think about her. I think she's a fraud. I really don't think about that.”
“She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her,” Trump added.
Democrats appear to suggest that Trump is to blame after a man 'assaulted' Ilhan Omar
Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee have appeared to suggest that President Donald Trump is to blame after a man sprayed Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with an unknown substance at a Minneapolis town hall Tuesday night.
“Trump attacks Rep. Omar every day for doing her job instead of doing his own. Now a violent, deranged man assaulted her at a town hall. It’s not a coincidence,” the Democrats wrote on X.
The president has repeatedly criticized Omar, calling her “garbage” as he targets Somali immigrants in Minnesota.
Most recently, Trump said in a speech in Iowa earlier Tuesday that immigrants “have to be proud, not like Ilhan Omar” to enter the country.
Alex Pretti shooting witness says she still has not been contacted by the feds
A woman who filmed the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti at the hands of Border Patrol has said she still has not been contacted by the federal government.
When asked in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper what that tells her about the situation, Stella Carlson said, “That they’re protecting themselves and they don’t care about the truth of what happened.”
The Department of Homeland Security said Pretti approached federal officers with a handgun in Minneapolis over the weekend and that, “fearing for his life,” an agent fired “defensive shots.” Footage of the incident appears to show Pretti with a phone in his hand, not a gun. A gun was tucked into his waistband, according to the footage.
DHS review doesn't say Alex Pretti brandished a gun during fatal shooting
A review by Customs and Border Protection’s internal watchdog did not say that Alex Pretti brandished a gun during a confrontation with federal agents that resulted in his death, according to an email sent to Congress that was reviewed by The New York Times.
Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen, was fatally shot by Border Patrol in Minneapolis over the weekend.
The Department of Homeland Security said a person approached officers with a handgun during a targeted operation against an “illegal alien wanted for violent assault.” According to footage of the incident, Pretti had his gun tucked in his waistband.
Chuck Schumer calls for 'ALL of ICE out of Minnesota now'
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for every single Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent to leave Minnesota immediately.
“Alex Pretti did not deserve to die. Renee Nicole Good did not deserve to die,” Schumer wrote on X Tuesday, referring to the two fatal shootings involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis this past month. “Enough is enough. ALL of ICE out of Minnesota now.”
Schumer has also signaled he will not support a House-passed spending bill to keep the government open because of the funding it gives to the Department of Homeland Security.
“I will vote no on any legislation that funds ICE until it is reined in and overhauled, and Senate Democrats are overwhelmingly united on this issue,” he said on the Senate floor Tuesday.
Tim Walz says he's 'glad' Ilhan Omar is 'safe' after town hall
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has reacted after Representative Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance at a Minneapolis town hall Tuesday night.
“I’m glad that Congresswoman Omar is safe,” Walz wrote on X. “Our state has been shattered by political violence in the last year. The cruel, inflammatory, dehumanizing rhetoric by our nation’s leaders needs to stop immediately.”
Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman were targeted in two separate attacks in June 2025. Vance Boelter has been accused of murdering Hortman and injuring Hoffman in the shootings.
Homan says meetings with Walz and Frey is a 'starting point'
President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan has said that his meetings with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and “top law enforcement officials” on Tuesday were a “starting point” amid tensions between federal immigration agents and the city.
Another Republican Senate says Kristi Noem should go
Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said Secretary Kristi Noem should go after the killing of Alex Pretti.“
As the Secretary of Homeland Security, I would not support her again, and I think it probably is time for her to step down,” she told The Independent.
“She's taken a direction that has not been helpful to the situation and I don't think that it helps the country.”
Nancy Mace is 'deeply disturbed' after Ilhan Omar was 'attacked'
Representative Nancy Mace, a South Carolina Republican who has harshly criticized her Democratic colleague Ilhan Omar in the past, has said that she is “deeply disturbed” after the Minnesota congresswoman was sprayed with an unknown substance at a Minneapolis town hall Tuesday night.
“I am deeply disturbed to learn that Rep. Ilhan Omar was attacked at a town hall today. Regardless of how vehemently I disagree with her rhetoric - and I do - no elected official should face physical attacks. This is not who we are,” Mace wrote on X.
