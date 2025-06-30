Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Idaho shooting latest: Two dead after sniper opens fire on firefighters and police during wildfire emergency

Authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order for the residents of Coeur d’Alene

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 30 June 2025 04:20 BST
Comments
Armoured law enforcement vehicles are seen at Cherry Hill Park after multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, US, 29 June 2025
Armoured law enforcement vehicles are seen at Cherry Hill Park after multiple firefighters were attacked when responding to a fire in the Canfield Mountain area outside Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, US, 29 June 2025 (REUTERS)

Two people have been fatally shot while responding to a brush fire in a mountain community near Coeur d’Alene, in the western US state of Idaho.

Officials say the victims were likely firefighters ambushed as they tackled the blaze on Canfield Mountain.

The assailants, possibly using high-powered rifles, remain hidden in dense brush and continue firing from multiple positions, law enforcement officials said.

Idaho governor, Brad Little, said “multiple heroic firefighters” were attacked while responding to the fire.

“This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters,” he wrote on Facebook. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more.”

Authorities say it’s still unclear how many shooters were involved, but they are believed to be firing from multiple hidden positions in dense brush.

Firefighting efforts have, meanwhile, stalled due to the ongoing threat, and authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order for the residents.

Local, state, and federal agencies, including the FBI, are responding to the fire.

Multi-day operation if shooters are not neutralised quickly, sheriff warns

Kootenai County sheriff Robert Norris says that there is at least one active shooter firing at law enforcement with a high-powered rifle.

“If these individuals are not neutralised quickly, this is going to be a likely a multi-day operation,” he said.

He said that officers had reported bullets coming in from different directions.

“We are actively taking sniper fire as we speak,” said Sheriff Norris from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office in a press conference.

In this photo provided by Mark Lathrop, a blaze burns in a community near Canfield Mountain where a sniper ambushed firefighters responding to the fire, just north of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Sunday, 29 June 2025
In this photo provided by Mark Lathrop, a blaze burns in a community near Canfield Mountain where a sniper ambushed firefighters responding to the fire, just north of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Sunday, 29 June 2025 (AP)

“We don’t know how many suspects are up there, and we don’t know how many casualties there are,” he said earlier.

He said that the shooter or shooters showed “no sign of wanting to surrender”.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 June 2025 04:19

Two firefighters fatally shot dead while responding to brushfire in Coeur d’Alene

Two firefighters were fatally shot while responding to a brush fire near Coeur d’Alene in western Idaho.

Officials say they were ambushed by one or more shooters hiding in dense brush and firing from multiple positions, possibly with high-powered rifles.

Firefighting efforts have been halted due to the threat, and a shelter-in-place order is in effect for the residents.

Governor Brad Little condemned the attack, calling it a “heinous assault” on “brave firefighters”.

Maroosha Muzaffar30 June 2025 04:05

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in