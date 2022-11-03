Jump to content

Official: Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in gun attack

Pakistani officials say a gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters

Via AP news wire
Thursday 03 November 2022 12:02
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A gunman opened fire at a container truck carrying Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, wounding him slightly and also some of his supporters, a senior leader from his party and police said.

Party official Asad Umar says Khan was wounded in the foot and was not seriously hurt.

The attack happened in the Wazirabad district in the eastern Punjab province. Khan was traveling in a large convoy of trucks and cars heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections.

Khan with later seen with a bandage on his foot. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe. Some of the supporters from his Tehreek-e-Insaf party were also wounded, according to the announcement.

The attack happened less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore, the capital of Punjab province, along with thousands of supporters. Since his ouster in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April, Khan has alleged that his ouster was a conspiracy engineered by his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the United States — claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.

