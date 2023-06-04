Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities have recovered the body of one of the missing tenants who became trapped under the rubble after the collapse of a building apartment in Davenport, Iowa.

Forty-two-year-old Branden Colvin is the first person confirmed to have died following the 28 May collapse, officials told the Associated Press. Two other men, 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien, are still unaccounted for.

Several members of Mr Colvin’s family had camped out in front of the collapsed building hoping to hear news of a miracle rescue before his body was recovered on Saturday. The tragic developments came a day after authorities announced that the search for survivors had been completed, with attention turning to shoring up the structure so recovery efforts could begin.

The city’s failure to publicly address reports of missing tenants for the first 36 hours sparked outrage in the community, as did revelations that neither the owner nor city officials warned tenants of a structural engineer’s report indicating a wall of the structure was at imminent risk of crumbling.

After announcing demolition plans roughly 24 hours into the tragedy on 29 May, officials said that search efforts posed a risk to rescuers as remains of the six-story apartment building were constantly in motion. Searches in safe areas were resumed on 30 May before they were called off on Friday night.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.