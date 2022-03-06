Iowa tornadoes leave at least seven dead including two children

At least seven people have been killed including two children under the age of five after multiple tornadoes barreled into central Iowa on Saturday.

Six people died and another four suffered injuries in the hard-hit area of Madison County, where residents were forced to take take refuge in a makeshift shelter as the storm ripped through the area at around 4:30pm local time.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said in a press conference on Saturday night that four of the victims were adults, while two children under five also lost their lives.

Among those injured, one adult remains in a life-threatening condition while the three others are hospitalised in a serious condition, he said.

Mr Ayala described the damage wrought on the area, southwest of the capital Des Moines, as the “worst anyone has seen in quite a long time”, with around 25 to 30 homes damaged or destroyed.

“This will be impactful for many years to come,” he said.

Search and rescue teams wrapped up their efforts on Saturday night, with no residents thought to be still unaccounted for.

Another person was killed in Saturday’s extreme weather close to Chariton, southeast of Winterset, according to Lucas County Emergency Management officials.

Over in Polk County, a tornado downed power lines and trees and damaged several homes close to Pleasant Hill, Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

No fatalities were reported in the area, though two people were injured.

“Downed powerlines, standing water and debris blocking roadways are creating dangerous travel conditions in this area and we are asking for the public’s assistance by staying clear of the area and allowing these agencies to work unimpeded,” the sheriff’s office warned.

Multiple tornadoes ripped through the central parts of the state on Saturday, with the National Weather Service (NWS) Des Moines issuing tornado warnings for several areas that afternoon.

In an update in the early hours of Sunday morning, the agency tweeted that Iowa had been struck by at least three thunderstorms producing tornadoes, with the exact number of tornadoes unknown at this time.

The strength of the tornadoes is thought to have been at least EF-3 damage - meaning they carried wind speeds of between 136 and 165 mph.

The NWS said survey teams would be heading to areas on Sunday to investigate the full extent of the damage.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynold issued an emergency disaster proclamation on Saturday night as she called on residents to “come together to help in this time of need”.

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the deadly storms that tore through our state today,” she said in a statement.

“Kevin and I join with Iowans in prayer for those that lost their lives and those injured.

“Our hearts ache during this time, but I know Iowans will step up and come together to help in this time of need - they already are.”