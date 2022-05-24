A person believed to be an ISIS operative plotted to kill former president George W Bush, reports say.

According to an FBI document obtained by Forbes, the would-be assassin traveled to Dallas last year, filmed video footage of Mr Bush’s house, and sought out potential co-conspirators to smuggle into the United States.

According to Forbes, the story of the plot – and how it was foiled – is laid out in an FBI application for a search warrant. The heavily redacted document shows that starting in November 2021, the unnamed operative worked to recruit “six or seven people for this mission,” forming a death squad he called “Al-Raed.”

“[Redacted] stated that once a new leader was selected for ‘Al-Raed’ they would continue to plan for the ‘mission’ to assassinate former president Bush,” the application says. “[Redacted] advised that part of his [redacted] role in the mission will be to locate and conduct surveillance on former president Bush’s residences and/or offices and obtain firearms and vehicles to use in the assassination.”

The suspect allegedly used WhatsApp to recruit accomplices and clue them into his plans. Unbeknownst to him, two of the people he conversed with were FBI informants.

As he unknowingly explained to the informants, he would need money, a van with sliding doors, and “firearms that would be able to penetrate a vehicle.” The informants assured him that buying these things was possible.

In addition, the would-be assassin explained, he would need visas for his co-conspirators to visit Mexico. From there, he would arrange for them to be smuggled across the border into the US.

In November last year, the suspect – who was based in Columbus, Ohio – allegedly traveled with one of the informants to Dallas, Texas. There he scoped out Mr Bush’s home and the ​​George W Bush Institute, filming videos of both.

In December 2021, the suspect claimed he had successfully brought two agents of Hezbollah, a militant Islamic group that many countries have declared a terrorist organization, into the US.

While it is clear that the FBI uncovered the plot, what happened to the suspect is not yet known. According to Forbes, no charges have been filed against him, and it’s unclear whether he’s been arrested.

In a statement, Mr Bush’s office expressed the former president’s gratitude toward the FBI.

“President Bush has all the confidence in the world in the United States Secret Service and our law enforcement and intelligence communities,” Mr Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, told Forbes.

The Independent has reached out to the FBI for comment.