Who was the young Israeli couple ‘in the prime of their lives’ killed in Washington DC?
The young couple were planning to return to Jerusalem next week to get engaged, Israel’s ambassador has claimed
A young Israeli couple working at the country’s embassy in Washington, who were about to become engaged, have been killed by a gunman who later shouted “Free Palestine”.
The two diplomats were attacked late on Wednesday night while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, police said.
The Israeli embassy published a photo on Thursday morning of the couple, identifying them as Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim.
Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador, said at the news conference that the two people killed were a couple about to be engaged. “The young man purchased a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his girlfriend next week in Jerusalem,” he said.
“Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives,” the embassy said later in a statement.
“The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words can express the depth of our grief and horror at this devastating loss.”
The pair had been attending an American Jewish Committee event at the Capital Jewish Museum, described online as a “Young Diplomats Reception”. The event was intended to bring together young Jewish professionals between the ages of 22 and 45.
