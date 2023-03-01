NBA star Ja Morant accused of punching teenager and threatening mall security guard

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been accused of punching a teenager and threatening a mall security guard in separate incidents, according to police reports.

The 23-year-old point guard was allegedly involved in an altercation with the head of security in the parking lot of a Memphis mall last summer, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Post.

A member of the NBA star’s entourage allegedly pushed the guard in the head, alarming him enough to file a complaint with Memphis police.

The Post reports that Morant repeatedly punched a 17-year-old in the face during a game of pickup basketball at his Memphis home four days later.

The teenager was left with a “large knot” on the side of his head after the violent encounter with Morant and a friend of his, according to the police report.

Morant then went into his house and returned carrying a firearm, the teenager told authorities.

Morant later told police during an interview that he had acted in self-defense. He said that the boy had threatened to “come back and light this place up like fireworks”, and later filed a police complaint alleging the boy had threatened his family.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office declined to press charges over either incident, citing a lack of evidence, according to The Post.

The District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment by The Independent.