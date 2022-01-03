Jair Bolsonaro: Brazil president admitted to hospital with abdominal pain

Bolsonaro was being examined to see if surgery might be necessary

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 03 January 2022 16:41
Brazilian president taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday

Brazilian president taken to hospital in the early hours of Monday

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to the hospital on Monday with abdominal pain, his doctor Antonio Luiz Macedo has said.

He was taken to the Vila Nova Star hospital in the south of Sao Paulo.

UOL quoted Dr Macedo as saying that the president shall undergo more tests “to find out what is in the abdomen”.

“More tests will be conducted for a potential surgery on an internal obstruction in the abdominal region,” Mr Bolsonaro posted on Twitter, along with a photo of himself giving a thumbs-up in his hospital bed.

The hospital where he was admitted said in a statement Mr Bolsonaro was in stable condition.

The president was previously admitted to hospital in July for another intestinal obstruction, following days in which he appeared to struggle with speaking at times and said he suffered from hiccups that could go uninterrupted for days.

Mr Bolsonaro has experienced a series of medical issues since he was stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018.

At the time, the president was operated on by Dr Macedo, whose team is overseeing his treatment in Sao Paulo.

Additional reporting from agencies

