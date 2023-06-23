James Cameron reveals he knew Titanic sub had imploded on Monday - raising questions over rescue secrecy
Cameron says he told colleagues in a mail on Monday that ‘we’ve lost some friends’
Hollywood director James Cameron said he received the information within 24 hours of the disappearance of the submersible Titan that it had imploded when it lost communication with its mother ship.
"We got confirmation within an hour that there had been a loud bang at the same time that the sub comms were lost," Mr Cameron, who directed the 1997 movie Titanic, said.
"A loud bang on the hydrophone. Loss of transponder. Loss of comms. I knew what happened. The sub imploded," he said, adding that he told colleagues in an email on Monday, "We've lost some friends," and, "It's on the bottom in pieces right now”.
Follow the latest updates on the missing Titanic submarine here
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies