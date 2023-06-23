Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hollywood director James Cameron said he received the information within 24 hours of the disappearance of the submersible Titan that it had imploded when it lost communication with its mother ship.

"We got confirmation within an hour that there had been a loud bang at the same time that the sub comms were lost," Mr Cameron, who directed the 1997 movie Titanic, said.

"A loud bang on the hydrophone. Loss of transponder. Loss of comms. I knew what happened. The sub imploded," he said, adding that he told colleagues in an email on Monday, "We've lost some friends," and, "It's on the bottom in pieces right now”.

Follow the latest updates on the missing Titanic submarine here

More follows