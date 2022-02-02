✕ Close Jeff Zucker: CNN boss resigns after admitting relationship with colleague

CNN president Jeff Zucker announced his resignation from the cable news network after admitting to an undisclosed relationship with a colleague.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today,” Mr Zucker said in a statement.

The announcement stunned the media world and network staffers on Wednesday. According to CNN, Mr Zucker had a relationship with the company’s chief marketing officer, Allison Gollust. Ms Gollust acknowledged in her own statement that she, like Mr Zucker, should have disclosed the relationship to company human resources staffers. Instead, it was revealed in the course of an investigation into Chris Cuomo.