A third set of documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed.

Four new documents containing information about Epstein were released on Friday, after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of filings in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell – who is in federal prison for sex-trafficking – was sued in 2015 after she branded Ms Giuffre a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor. The suit was settled in 2017 but the documents remained sealed – until now.

The first batch of forty court documents was released on Wednesday, naming Donald Trump and Mr Clinton, Prince Andrew and magician David Copperfield. The naming of individuals does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.

Actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker are mentioned as potential passengers during a ride on Epstein’s private jet.

“That first entry has President Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Epstein and the initials GM,” Maxwell was asked in her deposition. “Do you remember taking a trip with President Clinton during September of 2002?”