Jeffrey Epstein list: New court documents unsealed include Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey
Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, magician David Copperfield, Donald Trump, Stephen Hawking and Bill Clinton have all been named in the documents so far
A third set of documents relating to late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein have been unsealed.
Four new documents containing information about Epstein were released on Friday, after US judge Loretta Preska ordered the unsealing of filings in a lawsuit brought by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell – who is in federal prison for sex-trafficking – was sued in 2015 after she branded Ms Giuffre a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor. The suit was settled in 2017 but the documents remained sealed – until now.
The first batch of forty court documents was released on Wednesday, naming Donald Trump and Mr Clinton, Prince Andrew and magician David Copperfield. The naming of individuals does not necessarily indicate any wrongdoing.
Actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker are mentioned as potential passengers during a ride on Epstein’s private jet.
“That first entry has President Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Epstein and the initials GM,” Maxwell was asked in her deposition. “Do you remember taking a trip with President Clinton during September of 2002?”
Giuffre’s ex-boyfriend said Maxwell always accompanied her
“They were always with each other. Like any time she would talk to me about them going to do stuff, it was with Ms Maxwell,” Tony Figueroa said in an unsealed deposition. “Like they were always out, always trying to get girls and stuff.”
Mr Tucker and Mr Spacey are mentioned as potential passengers during a ride on Epstein’s private jet.
“That first entry has President Clinton, Kevin Spacey, Chris Tucker, Jeffrey Epstein and the initials GM,” Maxwell was asked in her deposition. “Do you remember taking a trip with President Clinton during September of 2002?”
“I don’t remember the dates. I couldn’t testify to when we actually did it but I do remember the trip itself,” the transcription read.
Bill Clinton mentioned in Maxwell’s deposition
Maxwell was asked whether she had dinner with Mr Clinton at Epstein’s New York Home, which she denied.
Maxwell also denied ever flying with Mr Clinton on her helicopter, but said she had been present during a plane ride with Mr Clinton and Epstein.
“I have never flown President Clinton at any time ever, in any helicopter, 24 in any place, any time, in any state, in any 25 country, at any time anywhere,” she said in a deposition.
Lex Wexner name brought up during Ghislaine Maxwell deposition
Ghislaine Maxwell called Virginia Giuffre an ‘awful fantasist’
Maxwell was confronted with police reports in which Virginia Giuffre, then Roberts, claimed that she was instructed by Jeffrey Epstein to recruit girls. Epstein told Ms Giuffre that “the younger [girls were], the better.”
Responding to questions about Ms GIuffre’s claims, Maxell called Ms Giuffre “an awful fantasist.”
Film stars named in unsealed Epstein court documents deny any involvement
The newly-released legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein name several film stars, including Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz.
However, denials of any personal involvement with the billionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, have been issued by all three actors.
Their names are only mentioned once in the expansive documents so far released, spanning hundreds of pages, during a segment in which a witness denies ever meeting the stars.
The Independent’s Isobel Lewis reports:
Full list of film stars spuriously named in Jeffrey Epstein records
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Maxwell’s claimed bad memory while questioned on Prince Andrew, Epstein victims
In a deposition, Maxwell said she didn’t remember whether she was the one who introduced the royal to Johanna Sjoberg, who would later allege Prince Andrew fondled her breast.
Maxwell also claimed she didn’t remember whether she had introduced Virginia Giuffre to Prince Andrew, or whether Giuffre had stayed at her London home.
Maxwell even went on to say that she had no recollection of Giuffre during the London trip, despite a picture of the two together with Prince Andrew saying otherwise.
“So I have seen her reports and I have seen the plane reports,” Maxwell said. “I see she says she was on that but again, I really have no recollection of her.”
Maxwell questioned on ties with hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin and wife Eva Dubin
In a newly unsealed deposition, Ghilaisne Maxwell denied having any knowledge of the role that Epstein’s assistant Sara Kellen played in the disgraced financier’s sex trafficking ring.
Maxwell was also questioned about her relationship with hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin and his wife, scientist and former Miss Sweden Eva Dubin.
Maxwell, who claimed to be friends with Ms Dubin, was asked whether she had ever sent Virginia Giuffre to the Glenns’s condo. Maxwell’s answer was not included in the filing, but Ms Giuffre previously alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Mr Dubin.
Before Maxwell’s deposition was unsealed on Friday, a spokesperson for the Dubins denied any wrongdoing by the couple. The spokesperson also pointed out that Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg said in a previously unsealed deposition that nothing inappropriate happened while she gave a massage to the couple.
“The Dubins strongly deny these allegations, as we first said in 2019, when these unsubstantiated statements first surfaced as part of this same civil court proceeding,” a statement read.
WATCH: Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed
BREAKING: Third set of documents released
The Independent is reviewing the newly unsealed filing.
