The Epstein List: Full list of names revealed in unsealed court records so far

Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton are among the more than 100 people named in newly-published legal documents linked to the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The disclosure of the first batch of court files include the names of victims, friends and associates of the sex offender and Ghislaine Maxwell - although many others will have no direct link to Epstein.

The millionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex. While awaiting trial, he killed himself in his jail cell in 2019.

The legal documents relate to a defamation lawsuit brought against Maxwell in 2015 and were published under a judge’s order on Wednesday. More are set to be released in the coming days.

Inclusion of the names does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else.

Prince Andrew is included, with the legal papers including a previously reported accusation he groped Johanna Sjoberg, a claim he denies. Former US presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump are also named, with neither accused of wrongdoing. Judges, court staff and legal represenatives are not included.

Jeffrey Epstein took his own life in 2019 (Getty Images)

* - Andrew Albert Christian Edwards, Prince Andrew

* - James Michael Austrich

* - Eva Anderson

* - Juan and Maria Alessi, husband and wife working at Epstain’s home in Florida

* - Janusz Banasiak

* - Victoria Bean

* - Rebecca Boylan

* - Dana Burns

* - Jean Luc Brunel

* - Cate Blanchett

* - Naomi Campbell

* - Sharon Churcher

* - Bill Clinton

* - David Copperfield

* - John Connelly

* - Alan Dershowitz

* Dr Mona Devansean, treated Virgina Roberts

* - Dr Chris Donahue, treated Virgina Roberts

* - Leonardo DiCaprio

* - Cameron Diaz

* - Glenn and Eva Dublin

* - Ron Eppinger

* - Daniel Estes

* - Annie Farmer, accused Epstein of sexual assault

* - Louis Freeh

*- Alexandra Fekkai

* - Fredrick Fekkai

* - Jo Jo Fontanella

* - Crstyal Figueroa

* - Tony Figuerioa

* - Eric Gany

* - Meg Garvin

* - Sheridan Gibson-Butte

* - Ross Gow, Maxwelll’s press agent

* - Al Gore

* - Fred Graff

* - Robert Guiffre

* - Philip Guderyon

* - Alexandra Hall

* - Dr Carol Hayek

* - Dr John Harris, treated Virgina Roberts

* - Joanna Harrison

* - Shannon Harrison

* - Stephen Hawking

* - Victoria Hazel

* - Brittany Henderson

* - Brett Jaffe

* - Michael Jackson

* - Forest Jones

* - Sarah Kellen, Epstain’s former assistant

* - Carol Kess

* - Dr Karen Kutikoff

* - Paul Lavery

* - Dr Steven Olson

* - Stephen Kaufmann

* - Wendy Leigh

* - Dr Judith Lightfoot

* - Peter Listerman

* - Tom Lyons

* - Dr Darshanee Majaliyana, treated Virgina Roberts

* - Nadia Marcinkova

* - Bob Meister

* - Jamie Melanson

* - Lynn Miller

* - Marvin Minksy

* - Donald Morrell

* - David Mullen

* - David Norr

* - Joe Pagano

* - May Paluga

* - Stanley Pottinger

* - Tom Pritzker

* - Detective Joe Recarey, investigated reports of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

* - Chief Michael Reiter, responsible for investigation of sexual abuse against children by Epstein

* - Bill Richardson

* - Rinaldo and Debra Rizzo

* -Sky Roberts

* - Kimblerley Roberts

* - Lynn Roberts

* - Virginia Roberts, now known as Virginia Roberts Giuffre, accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault

* - Haley Robson

* - Dave Rodgers, private jet pilot for Epstein

* - Alfredo Rodriquez, butler at Epstain’s Florida home

* - Scott Rothinson

* - Forest Sawyer

* - Dough Schoetlle

* - Johanna Sjoberg, claims she was sexually abused while underage by Epstein. Also claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast.

* - Kevin Spacey

* Cecilia Stein

* - Marianne Strong

* - Mark Tafoya

* - Emmy Taylor, Maxwell’s ex-personal assistant

* Brent Tindall

* Kevin Thompson

* - Ed Tuttle

* - Donald Trump

* - Les Wexner

* Cresenda Valdes

* - Emma Vaghan

* - Anthony Valladares

* - Christina Venero, licensed massage therapist

* - Maritza Vazquez

* - Dr Wah Wah, treated Virgina Roberts

* - Vicky Ward

* - Jarred Weisfield

* - Sharon White

* - Courtney Wild

* - Bruce Willis

* - Daniel Wilson

* - Mark Zeff