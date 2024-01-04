Jeffrey Epstein list: Ghislaine Maxwell reacts to unmasking of associates including Trump and Clinton
Also named in the first batch of documents are Ghislaine Maxwell, US magician David Copperfield and Stephen Hawking
Which big names are on Epstein’s list?
Attorneys for disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have issued a statement after forty court documents containing information on associates of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – including former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton – were made public on Wednesday.
The court filings are contained in a now-settled defamation lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015 after she branded her a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor.
In December, US judge Loretta Preska ordered that the documents must finally be unsealed and the people known only as “John and Jane Does” named.
“Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to dismissed,” Maxwell’s attorneys Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson said in a statement. “She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.”
More than 150 associates of the disgraced paedophile are expected to be unmasked as the trove of documents is released over the coming days.
The documents name Mr Trump and Mr Clinton on multiple occasions but at no point accuse either of any wrongdoing. Prince Andrew is also named multiple times.
Bill Clinton spokesperson denies former president’s ties with Epstein
“It’s been nearly 20 years since President Clinton last had contact with Epstein,” Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña said in a statement to PEOPLE.
“President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”
Alan Dershowitz files motion in support of request by Miami Herald to unseal additional docket
On Thursday, The Miami Herald and reporter Julie Brown - whose reporting helped uncover the extent of Epstein’s trafficking ring and how he evaded justice for years - filed a motion for the unsealing of docket 1026-3.
According to the filing, that specific docket will bring clarity as to how Jane and Jhon Does, whose names remain sealed, line up with the disclosed individuals in each of the unsealed filings on Wednesday.
“Without this list, Intervenors and the public are puzzling together the Court’s ruling with each of the unsealed documents to match the identities of each of the third parties with the Court’s ruling,” an excerpt of the Herald’s motion reads. “Many of the documents contain references to multiple Does, which makes this more challenging.”
Mr Dershowitz, who is mentioned a total of 137 times in the documents made public so far and is accused of serious allegations, also filed a motion in support of the Herald’s request.
“Dershowitz has long advocated for unsealing and transparency in this matter,” he wrote in the filing. “To circumvent potential reporting inaccuracies and misplaced assumptions, the unsealing of Docket Entry 1026-3 will be beneficial to the Intervenors, media, and public alike, and will assist with the free flow of information into the public domain in accordance with the Court’s prior Order(s) pertaining to unsealing.”
Mr Dershowitz has strongly denied allegations in the court filings that he had sex with an underage girl. In a video response on Wednesday night, he said he merely had a professional relationship with Epstein as his attorney.
Jeffrey Epstein offered reward to disprove claims Stephen Hawking took part in orgy
Jeffrey Epstein told his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell that she could offer a financial reward to friends of his accuser Virginia Giuffre if they could help prove her allegation that Stephen Hawking had engaged in an underage orgy was false.
Newly released court documents reveal that the paedophile financier sent an email in 2015 showing that he was happy to issue a reward to counter her allegations, shortly after Ms Guiffre had filed a civil claim in the US.
The email, sent to disgraced British socialite Maxwell, read: “You can issue a reward to any of Virginia’s friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy.”
George Santos makes quip about unsealing of Epstein documents
Following the highly anticipated unsealing of a trove of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein, disgraced former Congressman George Santos
“Marked safe from being on Porn Jet and on sex island,” Mr Santons tweeted, seemingly referencing Epstein’s private jet, known to the press as “Lolita Express,” and Epstein’s secluded private island Little St James, which victims say operated as the headquarters of his international sex trafficking ring.
Back when he was a Congressional candidate in 2020, Mr Santos claimed he had Epstein. He also entertained debunked conspiracy theories claiming that Epstein was murdered.
The Office of the New York Medical Examiner found that Epstein died by suicide inside his prison cell while awaiting trial.
“I met Epstein in a couple of private equity conferences,” Mr Santos said on The Rory Sauter Show podcast. “I’ve never dealt with him personally, but I’ve met him, I’ve seen him.”
Miami Herald reporter who helped uncover Epstein’s abuse hits out at NYT reporter’s comments
Julie K Brown, the Miami Herald reporter whose reporting helped uncover the extent of Epstein’s trafficking ring and how he evaded justice for years, responded to a tweet made by NYT business reporter Matthew Goldstein that “just because someone hung out with Epstein really isn’t but huge news at this point.”
“Everyone seems to have hung out with him at some time. Bring more to the table,” Mr Goldstein tweeted.
Ms Brown then quoted the tweet with a blunt response: “There is a difference between “hanging out” and having dinner w Epstein and a high school girl & telling another guest you suspect Epstein is essentially recruiting girls.”
Maxwell called herself a ‘mother hen,’ Johana Sjoberg claimed in deposition
During a May 2016 deposition, Johanna Sjoberg testified that on one particular occasion, Maxwell called several of the young girls on Epstein’s island “her children.”
Q. Did anybody respond to that?
[Ms Sjober]: I don’t recall.
Q. Did she ever refer to herself as a mother?
[Ms Sjober]: Yes, like a mother hen.
Ms Sjoberg also claimed that Epstein had once asked her to be “the mother of his children.”
“I don’t believe that I said flat-out no. I didn’t agree to it. I would just say, Oh, yeah, really? Okay,” she said.
Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘paedophile island’ is getting a major rebrand - as a luxury resort
It was a place where Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell lured their victims.
But, soon Little St James and and Great St. James will be welcoming guests to a luxury, five-star paradise.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
‘There’s more to come’ Epstein victims’ attorney says
“There’s a lot more to come,” Sigrid McCawley, who has represented victims of Epstein. told NBC. “There’s a significant amount left for sure.”
“And as we’ve seen, in this case, truth is stranger than fiction. So we learn more each time about how the sophisticated trafficking operation happened for so many decades and how many people were involved.”
Epstein’s associate Jean-Luc Brunnel, who died under similar circumstances as convicted convicted paedophile, named in filings
Another name mentioned in the filings was model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, who died by suicide while imprisoned at a French jail nearly two years ago. Brunel was facing sexual assault and human trafficking charges.
Virginia Giuffre was among the women who had accused Brunel of sexual abuse.
Epstein told Maxwell to keep her ‘head high'
Despite earlier statements by Maxwell that she distanced herself from Epstein in the aftermath of his 2008 conviction on charges of procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, the two continued to communicate via email long after.
“You have done nothing wrong and I would urge you to start acting like it. Go outside, head high, not as an escaping convict. Go to parties. Deal with it,” Epstein emailed Maxwell in January 2015.
