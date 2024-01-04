✕ Close Which big names are on Epstein’s list?

Attorneys for disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have issued a statement after forty court documents containing information on associates of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – including former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton – were made public on Wednesday.

The court filings are contained in a now-settled defamation lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015 after she branded her a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor.

In December, US judge Loretta Preska ordered that the documents must finally be unsealed and the people known only as “John and Jane Does” named.

“Ghislaine’s focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to dismissed,” Maxwell’s attorneys Arthur Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson said in a statement. “She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.”

More than 150 associates of the disgraced paedophile are expected to be unmasked as the trove of documents is released over the coming days.

The documents name Mr Trump and Mr Clinton on multiple occasions but at no point accuse either of any wrongdoing. Prince Andrew is also named multiple times.