Epstein associates set to be named in lawsuit documents: Live updates

More than 150 associates of late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are to be unmasked in a trove of newly-unsealed court documents.

In December, a judge ordered that the court filings in a lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre must finally be unsealed and the names of up to 200 “John and Jane Does” unredacted.

Ms Giuffre sued Maxwell for defamation in 2015 after she branded her a liar over her claims that she was sexually abused as a minor.

The suit was settled in 2017 but the names have remained under lock and key – until now.

In last month’s ruling, US District Judge Loretta Preska found that there is no legal justification to keep the names in the documents redacted, paving the way for several famous figures to find themselves tied to the notorious disgraced financier.

As well as the unmasking of Epstein’s associates, the trove of documents is expected to shed further light on Epstein’s decades-long campaign of abuse and sex-trafficking.

Maxwell was convicted of child sex trafficking in December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. Epstein killed himself in a New York prison cell in 2019 before he could face trial.