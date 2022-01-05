“Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider has a message for all the people who have sent her transphobic messages: Thank you.

“I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man,” Ms Schneider tweeted on New Year’s Eve. “Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”

The sarcastic note comes as Ms Schneider, a trans woman, blasts through several “Jeopardy!” records. With her 24-game winning streak, Ms Schneider has become the top-winning female contestant in the quiz show’s history, and the fourth-highest winner of any gender.

“2021 wasn’t the best year for the world, but it turned out to be the best year I’ve ever had!” Ms Schneider tweeted as 2022 began. “Not only have I had this Jeopardy run, but I’ve heard from so many wonderful people.”

Sadly, not all the attention has been positive. Some viewers, Ms Schneider implied, have been contacting her to deny her identity as a woman. And on Monday, Ms Schneider said she’d been robbed over the weekend.

“Hi all! So, first off: I’m fine,” the contestant tweeted. “But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone.”

Oakland police have confirmed to NBC News that they are investigating an armed robbery in the area, though they did not identify the victim. It is unclear whether the perpetrators targeted Ms Schneider for her winnings, or whether this was the same incident at all.

But in response to all the hate, Ms Schneider’s withering “thank you” note drew an overwhelming outpouring of support. As of Tuesday, the tweet had garnered nearly 38,000 likes, along with countless messages of encouragement.

“If I live to be 1000, I will never understand why some people are so hateful,” one Twitter user wrote. “I admire you, not just for your unbelievable breadth of knowledge, but how you carry yourself with such grace. You are an amazing woman, and I hope you continue to win.”

“Our trans kid watches you in total awe and gratitude every night,” another commented. “Thank you for being the amazing woman that you are!”

Other “Jeopardy!” alumni also chimed in.

“​​As a former contestant (@KenJennings 26th game) and the parent of a young trans woman (who did quiz bowl in HS & college), it’s been great to watch you,” Michael Vance tweeted. “Congratulations on your streak and on having the grace to take the high road with these trolls and troglodytes!”

“Laugh all the way to the bank, Amy,” former contestant Christy Karras wrote. “Your fellow women of Jeopardy have your back.”