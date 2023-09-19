Temple University acting president dies after collapsing on stage

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Temple University acting president JoAnne Epps died after collapsing on stage during a memorial service at its Philadelphia campus on Tuesday, the university says.

Ms Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3.15pm, the university said in a statement. She was 72.

“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” board chairman Mitchell Morgan said in a statement.

“President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”

Ms Epps had been attending a service for Charles L. Blockson, curator of the Blockson Collection, Mr Morgan said in a statement.

It is with deep heartbreak that we write to inform you that Temple University Acting President JoAnne A. Epps suddenly passed away this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lvzxcLud9E — Temple University (@TempleUniv) September 19, 2023

Prior to her arrival at Temple, Ms Epps served as an assistant US Attorney in Philadelphia and Deputy City Attorney in Los Angeles, according to a biography on the university website.