Temple University acting president dies after collapsing on stage
JoAnne Epps fell ill during a service at the Philadelphia university on Tuesday
Temple University acting president JoAnne Epps died after collapsing on stage during a memorial service at its Philadelphia campus on Tuesday, the university says.
Ms Epps was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 3.15pm, the university said in a statement. She was 72.
“There are no words that can describe the gravity and sadness of this loss,” board chairman Mitchell Morgan said in a statement.
“President Epps was a devoted servant and friend who represented the best parts of Temple. She spent nearly 40 years of her life serving this university, and it goes without saying her loss will reverberate through the community for years to come.”
Ms Epps had been attending a service for Charles L. Blockson, curator of the Blockson Collection, Mr Morgan said in a statement.
Dear Members of the Temple Community,— Temple University (@TempleUniv) September 19, 2023
It is with deep heartbreak that we write to inform you that Temple University Acting President JoAnne A. Epps suddenly passed away this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/lvzxcLud9E
Prior to her arrival at Temple, Ms Epps served as an assistant US Attorney in Philadelphia and Deputy City Attorney in Los Angeles, according to a biography on the university website.
