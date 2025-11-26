Johnny Cash’s estate takes Coca-Cola to court after it used ‘his voice’ in ads

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The estate of Johnny Cash is taking Coca-Cola to court, claiming that the global soft drink company used the legendary musician’s voice in an advertising campaign without permission.

A lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Tennessee, states that Cash “has one of the most legendary and distinctive voices in the history of music” and that the company used a pirated version of it in a “nationwide advertising campaign to enrich itself.”

It did so “without asking for permission or providing any compensation to the humble man and artist who created the goodwill from which Coca-Cola now profits,” according to the suit, obtained by The Independent.

“Stealing the voice of an artist is theft. It is theft of his integrity, identity, and humanity.”

The lawsuit centers around an advert campaign by Coca-Cola earlier this year called “Fan Work Is Thirsty Work” – put out for the 2025 NCAA college football season.

Johnny Cash in May 1987. The singer's estate is taking Coca Cola to court, claiming that the global soft drink company used the legendary musician's voice in an advertising campaign without permission

The commercial showed fans drinking Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar while a recording of a male singer that sounds “remarkably like the Voice of Johnny Cash” played, the lawsuit states.

The estate claims that the company hired a Johnny Cash tribute singer through an advertising agency to record the vocal track for the commercial.

According to the lawsuit, the tribute singer later claimed in a social media post that the advert was meant to “draw upon the goodwill associated with the Voice of Johnny Cash.”

Cash is one of the most iconic and accomplished recording artists in the history of popular music, and is known for hits including Ring of Fire, Hurt, and I Walk The Line.

He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

In the suit, the estate points out that Coca-Cola 'knows that it needs a license to exploit, for commercial advertising purposes, the name, image, likeness, and voice of artists and musicians,' having entered into multiple such agreements in the past

Cash’s estate, referred to in the suit as “The Trust,” owns all right, title, and interest in and to his name, image, likeness, and voice.

Since Johnny Cash’s death, the Trust has continuously engaged in the commercial exploitation of his rights of publicity, including his voice (the “Voice”), the lawsuit states.

“In fact, his Voice is so unique and valuable that the Trust has been able to secure licenses specifically for the use of his Voice.”

In the suit, the estate points out that Coca-Cola “knows that it needs a license to exploit, for commercial advertising purposes, the name, image, likeness, and voice of artists and musicians,” having entered into multiple such agreements in the past.

The lawsuit cites the recent enactment by the Tennessee General Assembly of the Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act, known as the “ELVIS Act,” which expressly protects against the unauthorized commercial use of one’s “voice.”

It notes that Cash’s “distinctive baritone voice” has only been licensed on two occasions, both for Super Bowl advertisements, since he died in 2003.

The Independent has contacted Cash’s estate and Coca-Cola for comment on the lawsuit.