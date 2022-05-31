Johnny Depp trial - live: Actor joins Jeff Beck for surprise performance as Amber Heard verdict looms
Depp lawyer accuses Heard of faking tears in ‘performance of her life’
The jury in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will resume deliberations on Tuesday after a three-day weekend.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work. She is pursuing a counterclaim of $100m.
In closing arguments on Friday, Depp’s lawyers asked jurors to “give him his life back” after he claims it was “ruined” by Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse. They alleged Heard would rather be in a fight than let the actor leave, called her claims an act of profound cruelty to true survivors, and said that she gave the performance of her life on the stand.
In their closing, Heard’s lawyers said a ruling in favour of Depp would make jurors an “accomplice” to his abuse and to his “campaign of global humiliation”, and called out the actor for “laughing” and “snide comments” during closing, adding he engaged in “victim-blaming at its most disgusting”.
As the verdict looms, Depp turned up to perform alongside Jeff Beck in the UK on Sunday.
RECAP: Depp’s testimony on Heard
Depp’s testimony on Heard, which spanned three and a half days in April, centred around his claim that she was the abuser, not him.
He described how they fell in love quickly after meeting on the set of The Rum Diary before everything went downhill.
Below are the key revelations from his testimony:
A severed finger and shouting matches: Johnny Depp’s testimony on Amber Heard
Actor gave nearly four days of testimony
RECAP: Heard’s testimony on Depp
Heard gave her account of her tumultuous relationship with Mr Depp over several days of testimony earlier this month.
She began by providing background how they met and they fell in love, before sharing several allegations of physical abuse and sexual assault.
Below are the key revelations from her testimony:
Key moments from Amber Heard’s testimony on Johnny Depp
Heard testified at length as a witness in defamation case brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp
How Depp and Heard each made their case for being a victim, not a perpetrator, of abuse
After six weeks of testimony, the jury in the high-profile defamation trial finally began deliberating on Friday afternoon. Rachel Sharp reports from Fairfax, Virginia, on what you need to know about the case.
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: What to know about the case
Most viral moments from the media circus defamation trial
Former husband and wife Depp and Heard are finally approaching the end of their bitter defamation trial, which has attracted headlines across the world over the last six weeks as well as a feverish international audience online.
Fans of the Hollywood actors have closely followed proceedings from the Fairfax County courthouse on TikTok and Instagram, obsessing over the testimonies offered, cutting clips of their favourite exchanges, making unlikely stars of the attorneys involved and cheerleading for their preferred side.
Here is an overview of some of the many viral episodes from the marathon trial ahead of closing arguments on Friday:
The most viral moments from the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial
Acrimonious court case between divorced Hollywood actors concludes after six weeks of accusations, revelations and extraordinary testimony
Will Amber Heard ever act again?
On Monday (23 May), entertainment industry expert Kathryn Arnold testified that she found the op-ed had no impact on Depp’s career, but the surrounding scandal had cost Heard up to $50m in earnings.
But what impact could the trial and its fallout on her career going forward?
Will Amber Heard act again? A look at actor’s scheduled films amid Johnny Depp trial
Heard is said to have lost $50m (£38.2m) in earnings as a result of the scandal surrounding Depp dispute
Will Johnny Depp ever act again?
Throughout the case, Depp and his legal representatives have referred to the actor’s career being negatively impacted as a result of the claims.
Though his future presence in Hollywood productions is unconfirmed as of yet, Depp is reported to have at least one acting role in the pipeline.
Read more:
Will Johnny Depp act again? A look at the actor’s scheduled projects
Actor has claimed Heard’s actions have damaged his career
Depp grilled about photos from honeymoon where he claims Heard punched him
Also in his testimony on Wednesday, Depp was grilled about the photos taken during his 2015 honeymoon with Heard, in which he claims she punched him.
Depp has said the photos show him with a black eye on the Orient Express from Bangkok to Singapore, but Heard’s attorneys sought to undermine that.
The Independent’s Inga Parkel reports:
Johnny Depp grilled about honeymoon photos where he claims Amber Heard punched him
Pirates actor returned to the stand to give testimony as a rebuttal witness
Depp said Heard was ‘begging for global humiliation’ after she filed for restraining order
In a 2016 text shared in the court, Depp said Heard was “begging for global humiliation” after she filed for a restraining order.
The text was allegedly sent on 15 August 2016, according to court documents – a few months after Ms Heard sought a restraining order against Mr Depp in late May that same year.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:
Johnny Depp said Amber Heard was ‘begging for humiliation’ after restraining order
‘I can only hope that karma kicks in and takes the gift of breath from her’
Depp calls Heard’s abuse allegations ‘unimaginably brutal, cruel, and all false’
Giving rebuttal testimony in the defamation case he brought against his ex-wife on Wednesday, Depp told the court listening to her testimony regarding alleged abuse was “unimaginably brutal” and what she said in the witness box was “all false”.
In direct examination by his own legal team, Mr Depp was asked what it has been like to hear Ms Heard’s testimony during the trial.
Read more:
Johnny Depp calls Amber Heard’s abuse allegations ‘brutal, cruel, and all false’
Actor asked to describe what it was like to hear his ex-wife’s testimony against him
What are the ‘Waldman statements’?
Heard’s $100m countersuit centres around her claim that Depp defamed her in multiple statements to the press via his attorney Adam Waldman after she published the 2018 op-ed at the heart of Depp’s suit.
Below, The Independent’s Megan Sheets explains what the statements are:
What are the ‘Waldman statements’ in Amber Heard’s countersuit against Johnny Depp
Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman called Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse a ‘hoax’ and an ‘ambush’
