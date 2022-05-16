Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard’s sister and actor Ellen Barkin to testify after court resumes
Follow for the latest updates
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will resume on Monday after a week-long hiatus. Judge Penney Azcarate informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
As the break began, both sides issued statements of confidence in how the proceedings are going.
Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.
According to reporting by Law & Crime, Depp will also be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship in the 1990s.
Why Amber Heard’s defamation trial is being held in Virginia
The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is unfolding well outside their normal Hollywood orbit - at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Here’s why:
Why the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial is being held in Virginia
Washington Post computer servers allowed Depp lawyers to sue in commonwealth
Heard describes ‘Disco Bloodbath’ incident with Depp
Actor Amber Heard has described an incident from 2013 in which she claimed her ex-husband Johnny Depp allegedly physically abused her after he accused her of having an affair with a musician.
In a subsequent text, it is alluded to by the title of a book Mr Depp sees.
Amber Heard reveals fight that Johnny Depp called a ‘disco bloodbath’
Heard alleges she was physically and sexually asaulted by Depp in 2013
ICYMI: There was almost an awkward courtroom encounter
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard nearly ran into each other as the court took a break shortly after her testimony on an alleged sexual assault by Mr Depp.
Court security stopped Mr Depp from walking out of the courtroom at the break, allowing Ms Heard to leave the witness stand and head back to her legal team on the other side of the room.
Depp and Heard nearly run into each other after her testimony on alleged assault
Former married couple appears to make brief eye contact at heated moment in trial
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue duelling statements sharing confidence in trial
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issued duelling statements sharing confidence in their respective legal teams’ standing their defamation trial as the Virginia court proceedings took a week’s break.
The trial resumes in the morning.
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue duelling statements as court takes week break
Depp team says Heard delivered ‘performance of her life’ while Heard team says Depp case is ‘rapidly’ falling apart
Jennifer Grey says she ‘doesn’t recognise’ Johnny Depp in trial footage
Dirty Dancing actor Jennifer Grey, who was once engaged to Johnny Depp, says she no longer “recognises” him.
Grey has been sharing her view on the actor’s trial against Amber Heard during the promotional trail for her new memoir, which is titled Out of the Corner.
In the book, Grey reflects on their time together, revealing she was briefly engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the late 1980s.
Jennifer Grey says she ‘doesn’t recognise’ Johnny Depp in Amber Heard trial footage
‘I don’t understand what’s going on,’ ‘Dirty Dancing’ star said in new interview
The ‘lesser known person’ in Johnny Depp’s US defamation trial
As she entered the witness box to give evidence in the multimillion-dollar US defamation trial against her former partner Johnny Depp, Amber Heard acknowledged that she was “the lesser known person” in the courtroom.
Amber Heard: The ‘lesser known person’ in Johnny Depp’s US defamation trial
The actress, 36, has enjoyed supporting parts in several Hollywood movies as well as landing a starring role in the DC superhero franchise.
What attorneys say about the Depp v Heard trial so far
In discussions with The Independent during the fourth week of proceedings, three attorneys highlighted the high standard Depp must reach if he hopes to win his defamation case – the same standard Heard must also meet if she wants her countersuit against Depp to be successful. They also pointed to the ultra-public nature of the trial, and the potential gap between the opinions of viewers following the proceedings online and those of jurors, who are prevented from reading up on the trial while it happens.
Read on:
What attorneys say about the Depp v Heard trial
As Depp v Heard reaches an apex in Virginia, Clémence Michallon speaks to three lawyers about the case
Wildly divergent accounts of fight in Australia
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have both testified about what they each allege happened during a violent incident in Australia in early 2015, when the latter actor severed his finger.
The alleged incident has been a key point of the trial, with Ms Heard and Mr Depp each sharing their accounts. Over the course of the evening, Mr Depp’s middle finger was cut off. Ms Heard has said she was not awake when the injury happened; Mr Depp has alleged his finger was injured when Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle in his direction.
Ms Heard has alleged that Mr Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle that night. Mr Depp has denied assaulting Ms Heard.
Read more:
What Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have each said about fight where he severed finger
Alleged violent incident unfolded in Australia in 2015 and has been key part of defamation trial
Most damning things Amber Heard has said about Johnny Depp at defamation trial
Mr Depp was heard as a witness first, and Ms Heard took the stand on 4 May. Her testimony resumed on 5 May and will continue on Monday 16 May.
Here are the most damning parts of her testimony so far:
Most damning things Amber Heard has said about Johnny Depp at defamation trial
Ms Heard says Mr Depp subjected her to sexual, physical, and verbal violence
Most damning things Johnny Depp said about Amber Heard at their defamation trial
Here’s a rundown of some of the most damning things Mr Depp testified about Ms Heard:
Most damning things Johnny Depp said about Amber Heard at their defamation trial
Depp testified at length about alleged physical and verbal abuse he sustained at Heard’s hands, as well as her drug and alcohol use.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.