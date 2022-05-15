Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard’s sister and actor Ellen Barkin to testify after court resumes
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Court proceedings in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will resume on Monday after a week-long hiatus. Judge Penney Azcarate informed both parties and the jury of the break at the start of the trial.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
As the break began, both sides issued statements of confidence in how the proceedings are going.
Heard will continue giving testimony on 16 May. She has already spoken extensively about her troubled relationship with Depp and detailed alleged physical fights. The court heard a harrowing account of an alleged sexual assault on Heard during a brutal and bloody altercation in Australia in 2015.
According to reporting by Law & Crime, Depp will also be called back to the witness stand as part of Heard’s case. The jury will also hear from Whitney Henriquez, Heard’s sister, and actor Ellen Barkin, with whom Depp had a brief relationship in the 1990s.
Why Amber Heard’s defamation trial is being held in Virginia
The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is unfolding well outside their normal Hollywood orbit - at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia.
Here’s why:
Why the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial is being held in Virginia
Washington Post computer servers allowed Depp lawyers to sue in commonwealth
The Australia fight: What he said happened and what she said happened
WARNING: This article contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have both testified about what they each allege happened during a violent incident in Australia in early 2015, when the latter actor severed his finger.
The alleged incident has been a key point of the trial, with Ms Heard and Mr Depp each sharing their accounts. Over the course of the evening, Mr Depp’s middle finger was cut off. Ms Heard has said she was not awake when the injury happened; Mr Depp has alleged his finger was injured when Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle in his direction.
What Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have each said about fight where he severed finger
Alleged violent incident unfolded in Australia in 2015 and has been key part of defamation trial
Depp & Heard: A timeline of their relationship, allegations, and court battles
Here is a timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship, separation, and court battles, from when they are said to have started dating to the latest trial:
A timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship and court battles
As Depp’s $50m defamation lawsuit plays out in court in Virginia, Clémence Michallon looks at the former couple’s legal history
What attorneys say about the Depp v Heard trial so far
Johnny Depp set out on a complicated legal path when he sued Amber Heard for defamation. The lawsuit opposing him and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, which has unfolded over the course of the past four weeks, centres around an op-ed Heard wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post. Heard doesn’t name Depp in the piece but describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Depp and his legal team have contended that the op-ed rests “on the central premise that Ms Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”.
Depp has taken the witness stand in the case, as has Heard. Her testimony is expected to pick up again when the trial, currently on a one-week hiatus, resumes on Monday (16 May). Testimony has focused on the alleged facts of Heard and Depp’s marriage, with Depp and Heard sharing their respective sides. One incident in Australia has been a repeated point of discussion. Depp has alleged that Heard severed his finger that night, while she has alleged that he sexually assaulted her with a bottle and then cut his finger at a different moment during which she was not awake.
In discussions with The Independent during the fourth week of proceedings, three attorneys highlighted the high standard Depp must reach if he hopes to win his defamation case – the same standard Heard must also meet if she wants her countersuit against Depp to be successful.
What attorneys say about the Depp v Heard trial
As Depp v Heard reaches an apex in Virginia, Clémence Michallon speaks to three lawyers about the case
Voices: What have we learnt from #MeToo? Johnny Depp v Amber Heard holds the answer
Opinion: What have we learnt from #MeToo? Johnny Depp v Amber Heard holds the answer
MeToo was supposed to herald a new age with increased understanding of the dynamics of abusive relationships and the maltreatment of survivors of sexual violence
Voices The unbearable memeification of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial
It’s a messed-up world out there. We’re all aware of course, but every once in a while we receive a reminder of the messed-upness of things so spectacular it cannot be shrugged off. A recent example is the memeification of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial.
It is, perhaps, an indictment on how firmly I’ve failed to hold my finger on the pulse of digital culture, but I didn’t see it coming. When I read up on the case before the trial started, even when I first traveled to the Fairfax County Courthouse to witness the proceedings, I didn’t think it would come to this. Call it naïveté, but I didn’t think one of the most high-profile domestic violence trials of our era would be chronicled by way of TikTok videos, cut up into soundbites and layered with songs. I didn’t think people would laugh about any of it.
The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard memes have got to stop
Even when I traveled to the courthouse in the opening days of the trial, I didn’t think I’d see TikToks deconstructing Heard’s every movement or fawning over Depp’s hand gestures, or memes circulating on Twitter about domestic violence
