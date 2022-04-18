Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard defamation case resumes after week of shocking testimony
The trial for Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard has resumed for a fourth day of testimony in Virginia.
On Thursday (14 April), witness Gina Deuters, a friend of Depp, had her testimony struck from the record and was dismissed after admitting she had seen clips of the trial online. Instead video evidence from Dr David Kipper, who treated the actor for addiction, was played.
Earlier, recorded depositions were shown from Heard’s former assistant Kate James, and the couple’s marriage counsellor Dr Laurel Anderson who detailed their “mutual abuse”.
Depp claims a 2018 article about domestic violence towards women, written by Heard, implied he was an abuser during their relationship. Although she did not name him, lawyers claim her allegations have made it difficult for the actor to land movie roles.
He is asking for $50m (£38.2m) in damages during the trial in Fairfax County’s district courthouse. Heard has filed a counterclaim against Depp for nuisance.
Depp has previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun newspaper over the same article by Heard.
Depp’s doctor questioned by Heard’s attorneys
The jury is currently being shown a pre-recorded video deposition from Dr Kipper, with Heard’s lawyers questioning him about his treatment of Depp.
Dr Kipper confirmed that he became concerned with Depp’s condition in 2018, as he believed the actor was consuming drugs and alcohol that were not part of his treatment plan.
He also addressed the financial aspect of his treatment of Depp, saying he recalled a period that the actor didn’t pay for services.
Jury is seated for fourth day of testimony
Jurors have taken their seats for the fourth day of testimony.
Both Depp and Heard are in the courtroom with a full gallery of spectators behind them.
Depp’s doctor to resume testimony
First up on the witness stand today is expected to be Dr David Kipper, who began his testimony last Thursday before the court broke for a three-day weekend.
Dr Kipper, who provides concierge healthcare to wealthy patients who pay an annual feel for 24/7 access to a physician, works in addiction and authored the book The Addiction Solution.
Appearing via pre-recorded deposition, he spoke about how he met with Depp as the actor was trying to detox from multiple drugs including alcohol, opioids, benzodiazepines and cocaine.
Dr Kipper said that Depp would grow angry at Heard for insisting he take his medications to treat addiction.
Long queue to enter the courtroom
Dozens of people began lining up outside the Fairfax County court early on Monday morning in hopes of getting a seat for today’s proceedings.
Video posted by journalist Nick Wallis showed a long queue had already formed by 7am, three hours before the court was set to open.
Who could testify this week?
Across three days of testimony last week, the court heard from a string of witnesses including Depp’s sister, former friends of the couple and their marriage counselor.
Prior to the trial, both Heard and Depp submitted lists of witnesses they could call - several of whom have not yet appeared in court.
Here’s the breakdown of people who could still take the stand and why:
Trial began with jury selection on 11 April in Virginia
Everything we learned during the first week of testimony
As week two of testimony in the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard gets underway this morning, The Independent’s Clémence Michallon recaps everything we learned last week:
Amber Heard supporter barred from court
Journalist Eve Barlow, Amber Heard’s friend and supporter, has been banned from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial.
She was asked to leave the courtroom in an order by Judge Penney Azcarate after an apparent request by Depp’s legal team.
Depp’s friend ejected as witness
A friend of Johnny Depp was ejected as a witness while testifying in the defamation trial opposing Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp’s staff and is herself a close friend of the actor’s, gave testimony on Thursday (14 April) at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.
She answered questions about Depp’s drugs and alcohol use, telling the court she had seen him use weed and cocaine occasionally, and that she had seen him drink alcohol. Deuters testified that she had never seen Depp be violent or angry after using any substances or drinking alcohol.
At one point during her testimony, Heard’s legal team asked for permission to approach Judge Penney Azcarate. The judge conferred with the attorneys, then sent the jury out for a brief recess.
Judge Azcarate then asked Deuters: “Have you been watching the trial this past week?”
Deuters replied: “I’ve seen clips of it online, yes.”
The judge then confirmed that Deuters had watched clips of witness testimony, after which she told Deuters she was excused.
Deuters then had to leave the court, and Judge Azcarate said she would instruct the jury to strike Deuters’s testimony.
ICYMI: Marriage counselor says Depp and Heard engaged in ‘mutual abuse’
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s former marriage counselor told a courtroom the couple engaged in what she saw as “mutual abuse”.
Dr Laurel Anderson was called as a witness on Thursday (14 April) as part of the defamation trial opposing Depp and Heard in Fairfax, Virginia. She was asked about some of her past sessions with the pair.
Asked whether Heard had ever reported any physical violence by Depp to her, Dr Anderson said yes. Asked whether she had seen photos, she said she had but doesn’t remember when. Asked whether “there was violence from Mr Depp toward Amber”, she said: “Yes, you’re right.”
“He had been well controlled for, I don’t know – 20, 30 years, and both were victims of abuse in their homes, but I thought he had been well controlled for decades,” she added. “And then with Ms Heard he was triggered and they engaged in what I saw as mutual abuse.”
Clémence Michallon reports.
