Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard begins testimony describing alleged abuse by ex-husband
Amber Heard has taken the stand in the defamation trial of the lawsuit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.
Depp’s legal team rested their case against her on Tuesday in the fourth week of proceedings at the court in Fairfax, Virginia.
Beginning her testimony on Wednesday afternoon, Heard described an “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Depp as well as their first kiss, and a blossoming relationship while on the press tour for the movie The Rum Diary, leaving her “head over heels in love”.
Her testimony took on a darker edge as she recalled the first time he allegedly hit her when she laughed at one of his tattoos. She also described his jealousy and drug and alcohol use, as well as alleged incidents including a forced cavity search and two occasions when he threatened to break the wrist of women who flirted with Heard.
Heard will continue her testimony on Thursday morning at 10am.
Depp laughs as Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’
Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”.
Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass of wine and taking off his boots when he came home. The actor said Ms Heard would get angry if he took off his own shoes.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Heard’s testimony so far: A ‘painful’ trial, physical abuse claims, and a sexual assault allegation
Amber Heard told a courtroom that the defamation trial opposing her and her ex-husband Johnny Depp is “the most painful thing” she has ever experienced.
Ms Heard took the stand on Wednesday (4 May) after being called as a witness by her own team.
During her first afternoon of testimony, she provided some background on her and Mr Depp’s relationship, recounting how they met, how they fell in love, and sharing several allegations of physical abuse.
Here is what we’ve learned from Ms Heard’s testimony so far:
‘Painful’ testimony and a sexual assault allegation: Heard’s testimony on Depp
Ms Heard has begun testitying as a witness in case opposing her and Johnny Depp
Heard describes ‘unusual and remarkable’ first meeting with Depp
Amber Heard described her “unusual and remarkable” first meeting with Johnny Depp before filming the movie The Rum Diary as she took the stand for the first time.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
The court breaks for the day.
Heard’s testimony will resume tomorrow morning at 10am.
Recalling a trip to the Bahamas when Depp was upset that he had to sell his yacht to JK Rowling, Heard says Depp was hiding his drinking in coffee cups.
She testifies his children were upset by his behaviour, especially a tearful Lily-Rose, and Depp accused her of telling on him. In an altercation that followed, she said Depp slammed her against the wall and said: “I can fucking kill you”.
Heard also says he said she was embarrassing him. She left the island with Lily-Rose.
Heard tells a story similar to the Hicksville incident in which they took MDMA on a flight to Russia, a flight attendant joined them, and Depp allegedly threatened to break her wrist.
She remembers thinking beforehand: “Maybe I don’t have to be the ‘Lesbian Camp Counselor’ all the time, as he would say. Maybe I can be the fun girlfriend.”
Once they arrive in Russia, Heard says Depp knocked her in the face and she had a little blood coming out of her nose, which she says Jerry Judge noticed.
Heard says: “I felt like he recognised me and I recognised him and there was something there. That he was the love of my life. And he was. But he was also this other thing. He was also this other thing, and that other thing was awful.”
She describes Depp vomiting on himself and losing control of his bowels and having to be cleaned up by her and his staff, but she says she still saw hope in the relationship.
Heard now describes the trip to Hicksville the “fancy trailer park” where she, Depp, and friends had gone to do “laughy” drugs. When a female acquaintance felt the effects of MDMA she leaned into Heard and Depp reacted angrily Heard says.
He allegedly grabbed the woman’s wrist and threatened to break it, Heard testifies.
She removed him from the situation and took him back to their trailer. He accused her of having an affair with the female acquaintance and caused damage to the trailer, she says.
Heard says Depp wasn’t making sense and ripped her clothes before accusing her of hiding drugs and inserting his fingers into her vagina as a cavity search.
In another incident described by Heard from this period, she says Depp held his 4lb Teacup Yorkie, Boo, out of the window of a moving car while howling on their way to his house on Sweetzer Avenue in Los Angeles.
She says: “No one did anything... I pulled his arms gently back into the vehicle and got the dog back on the seat.”
A photo submitted earlier to the court shows what Heard says is her breakfast table from that morning. It has the skull and crossbones box in the foreground and several lines of cocaine. She says the box was sometimes used to hold pills, but then it had bags of cocaine in it.
Heard sent a copy of the picture to her best friend at the time (Rocky Pennington).
