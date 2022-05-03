Johnny Depp trial – live: Amber Heard op-ed was ‘catastrophic’ for Pirates actor’s career, agent says
Follow live for the latest updates
The trial of Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard has entered its fourth week in Fairfax, Virginia.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.
In testimony on Monday, the jury heard from Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern who was present for two fights between the couple at their Los Angeles penthouse, including one in which he claims Heard punched Depp.
The actor’s agent, Jack Whigham, told the court about Depp’s career leading up to and following the publication of the op-ed, describing it as “catastrophic”. He said Depp had lost his role in the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and he was unable to sign any studio productions in the years that followed.
Further testimony was given by a nurse employed by Heard who said she was prone to outbursts of rage and described apparent injuries after the couple had allegedly fought.
Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship, but is expected to take the stand on either Tuesday or Wednesday.
Amber Heard: What we know about her career, background and family life
While Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right.
Currently, the two are embroiled in a legal battle, with Depp suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.
Below is an in-depth look into who Amber Heard is, including her early life, film and television career and everything in-between.
What we know about Amber Heard’s career, background and family life
While her tumultuous relationship with Johnny Depp has made headlines, the 36-year-old is an actor, activist, and model in her own right
Voices: ‘Team Depp’ or ‘Team Heard’? How your answer says a lot about you
For the Deppites and the Heardians, it feels as if a member of their own tribe or family are in peril in court, writes Sean O’Grady.
‘Team Depp’ or ‘Team Heard’? How your answer says a lot about you | Sean O’Grady
For the Deppites and the Heardians, it feels as if a member of their own tribe or family are in peril in court
Amber Heard faces ‘culture’s wrath’ at trial
In 2018, Amber Heard wrote about ‘culture’s wrath’ for women who speak out about sexual violence. More than three years later, that wrath is playing out both within and outside of the courtroom, writes Rachel Sharp.
Amber Heard faces ‘culture’s wrath’ in Johnny Depp defamation trial
In 2018, Amber Heard wrote about ‘culture’s wrath’ for women who speak out about sexual violence. More than three years later, that wrath is playing out both within and outside of the courtroom, writes Rachel Sharp
As the Biden administration scrambles to punish Russia for its assault on Ukraine, Congress confirms a new Supreme Court justice and the 6 January investigations steadily heat up, The Independent is launching a new US morning headlines newsletter to keep you in the know.
As the day begins US morning headlines will bring you up to date with the biggest stories, exclusives, explainers, and the big questions of the day.
How to sign up for The Independent’s US morning headlines newsletter
The Independent is launching a new newsletter bringing the biggest stories, exclusives and explainers to your inbox
Heard op-ed ‘catastrophic’ for Depp’s career, says agent
Amber Heard’s op-ed about being a victim of domestic violence was “catastrophic” for Johnny Depp’s career, the latter actor’s agent told the jury in the couple’s defamation trial.
Entertainment manager and agent Jack Whigham testified via video link from Los Angeles on Monday and said that Ms Heard’s op-ed was different from other articles that had been written about Mr Depp in that it was a first-person account. He said it was “impactful” and “catastrophic” for him.
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Johnny Depp’s agent calls Amber Heard op-ed ‘catastrophic’ for his career
‘It became a bit of a death knell, catastrophic thing for Mr Depp in the Hollywood community’
Heard fires PR team over ‘bad headlines’ days before taking stand
Amber Heard has fired her public relations team over the onslaught of negative publicity amid the ongoing $50m defamation lawsuit brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Read more:
Amber Heard fires PR team over ‘bad headlines’ during explosive Johnny Depp trial
Heard has now hired Shane Communications to manage her perception in court of public opinion
Depp security guard tells of actor’s shock when Heard ‘punched him in the face’
Johnny Depp’s security guard Travis McGivern spoke of the actor’s shock when Amber Heard punched him in the face during a fight as he testified in the former couple’s defamation trial.
Mr McGivern, who appeared in court on Monday via video link from Los Angeles, said the fight took place on 23 March 2015. Ms Heard left during an argument and came back with her sister Whitney. The bodyguard testified that he felt it was time to get Mr Depp away from the situation.
Read more:
Johnny Depp guard tells of actor’s shock when Amber Heard ‘punched him in the face’
Guard says he ‘heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr Depp in the left side of his face’
Entertainment lawyer believes Heard thought she would benefit from abuse claims
An entertainment lawyer has said that he assumes that Amber Heard may have thought that bringing up claims of abuse against Johnny Depp could have been a benefit to her.
Richard Marks was asked during his testimony if he knew of any actresses whose careers improved after levelling allegations of domestic abuse against men in Hollywood.
While Mr Marks said he didn’t know of any, he went on to speculate, “I assume Amber Heard thought her career would get better by bringing this out. I don’t know”.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Lawyer says he believes Heard thought she would benefit from Depp abuse claims
Richard Marks says ‘family-friendly companies like Disney’ are the ‘pinnacle’ of sensitivity
What does Depp need to prove to win his case against Heard?
The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Virginia has reached its halfway mark.
Depp sued Heard, his ex-wife, in March 2019, over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 for The Washington Post, titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.” In the piece, she refers to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.
Depp isn’t mentioned by name in the piece, but he has alleged it defames his character.
Here’s what he has to prove in court:
What Johnny Depp needs to prove to win his case against Amber Heard
As a public person, Depp has to show evidence of ‘actual malice’ on Heard’s part
Before Depp’s lawyer questions Ms Falati in the video deposition, Judge Penney Azcarate calls an early end to the day’s proceedings.
Her testimony will continue tomorrow morning at 10am.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies