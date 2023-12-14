Jonathan Majors trial - live: Defence rests after damning Grace Jabbari videos released
The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has released surveillance and body cam footage related to the case
The defence rested after Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of evidence pertaining to the allegations Grace Jabbari made against Jonathan Majors, including text messages, photographs, footage and a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man”.
The decision was made on Wednesday. The text messages, which are allegedly between Ms Jabbari and Mr Majors show the actor dissuading his ex-girlfriend from going to the hospital following an alleged altercation in September of 2022.
The incident is separate to the one that occurred on March 25, which is at the centre of the trial.
“I fear you have no perspective on what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Mr Majors allegedly said.
“They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”
In the recording, Mr Majors can be heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King.
The released survelliance footage shows the couple battling on the streets of New York. Judge Gaffey also released the 911 the actor placed on the night of the alleged incident.
The trial was expected to last two weeks but could stretch into a third.
Grace Jabbari is seen chasing Jonathan Majors after alleged assault in newly released video
Jonathan Majors can be seen tussling with former girlfriend Grace Jabbari before she chases him down a street in New York in newly-unsealed CCTV footage shown in court at his assault trial.
On Wednesday, Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of a trove of evidence, including pictures, text messages, photographs and a recording of the Marvel star calling himself a “great man”.
Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into a car after she exited it, twisting her arm and injuring her hand.
Majors’ texts reveal harrowing incident with Jabbari last year
Jabbari returned to the witness stand for her final day of testimony on Friday.
Prosecutors showed her text messages from September 2022 regarding an unrelated episode while the pair were living together in London. The texts, according to reports, revealed that Majors warned against his then-girlfriend from reporting her head injuries to a hospital.
No further details of the incident were available, as they were precluded from being shown to jurors. However, People reported that a filing alluded to the incident: “medical records from London related to an incident that occurred in September 2022.”
“Did the defendant try to dissuade you from getting medical attention?” a prosecutor asked Ms Jabbari. “Yes,” she replied.
“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted, according to the outlet. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”
Disney removes Majors movie from release calendar amid assault trial
Walt Disney Studios has removed Magazine Dreams, a forthcoming drama starring Jonathan Majors, from its release calendar amid the star’s newly-scheduled assault trial.
Elijah Bynum’s film about an aspiring bodybuilder (Majors) who struggles to find human connection was originally set to premiere on 8 December. The Independent has contacted Disney for comment.
A New York judge decided this week that the US actor, 33, will face trial on domestic abuse charges after rejecting the defence’s motion to dismiss the case.
In March this year, Majors was accused of attacking his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors has denied the claim and accused Jabbari of attacking him.
Judge releases recording of Jonathan Majors calling himself ‘a great man'
The judge has released the recording of Jonathan Majors calling himself “a great man”. The actor can also be heard telling the dancer that he needs a woman similar to Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King. Ms Jabbari can be heard crying as Mr Majors continues his rant.
Closing statements to happen on Thursday
The prosecution and defence will present their final arguments to members of the jury on Thursday around 10am. Mr Majors did not testify before the defence decided to rest.
Jonathan Majors’ agent called to testify
Elan Ruspoli is now on the stand, according to Courthouse News.
He is the actor’s manager. So far, he has banged on the witness stand to demonstrate how loudly his client was banging on the locked bedroom door at his Chelsea apartment.
Defence rests in Jonathan Majors case
The defence has rested in Jonathan Majors’ assault trial, according to Courthouse News. The actor did not testify in the trial.
The doctor is now off the stand
Doctor Tammy Weiner is now off the stand. Another witness is being called by the defence.