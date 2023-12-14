✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The defence rested after Judge Michael Gaffey permitted the release of evidence pertaining to the allegations Grace Jabbari made against Jonathan Majors, including text messages, photographs, footage and a recording of the actor calling himself a “great man”.

The decision was made on Wednesday. The text messages, which are allegedly between Ms Jabbari and Mr Majors show the actor dissuading his ex-girlfriend from going to the hospital following an alleged altercation in September of 2022.

The incident is separate to the one that occurred on March 25, which is at the centre of the trial.

“I fear you have no perspective on what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Mr Majors allegedly said.

“They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us it could lead to an investigation even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

In the recording, Mr Majors can be heard telling the dancer he needs a “great woman” similar to Michelle Obama or Coretta Scott King.

The released survelliance footage shows the couple battling on the streets of New York. Judge Gaffey also released the 911 the actor placed on the night of the alleged incident.

The trial was expected to last two weeks but could stretch into a third.