Jonathan Majors trial – live: Opening statements begin in assault case
Marvel actor’s girlfriend Meagan Good is standing by him as trial begins
Marvel star Jonathan Majors has finally gone on trial in New York City, after he was accused of attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car back on 25 March.
Ms Jabbari has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.
Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got under way.
Jury selection began on Thursday, after a panel of 40 were sworn in on Wednesday.
Sopranos actor Yul Vazquez was among potential jurors who were questioned in the courtroom. But he was cut from the pool whne he said he had doubts about judging another person for fear “that someone would do that to me one day”, The Messenger reported. A panel of 12 was then selected.
Opening statements are now expected to begin on Monday morning. Majors faces up to one year in prison if found guilty.
Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.
Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.
Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at court for beginning of trial
Jonathan Majors US Army ads were dropped after arrest
Jonathan Majors’ arrest forces US Army to quickly ‘create new commercials’
Attorneys not to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim”
Attorneys in the case are not allowed to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim” during the trial, according to CBS News. She can however be referred to as “the victim of X action”.
On Thursday, Judge Michael Gaffey decided that the defence could bring up Ms Jabbari’s prior arrest during the trial, according to a Vulture reporter inside the courtroom.
Ms Jabbari was taken into custody in October after Jonathan Majors filed a cross-complaint against her in June, claiming that she assaulted him. The New York City Police Department authorised her arrest, but the Mahattan District Attorney’s Office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against her.
Who is Jonathan Majors?
Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.
In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.
He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.
Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.
Who is Grace Jabbari?
Grace Jabbari, the woman who has accused Jonathan Majors of assault, is a 30-year-old British dancer and movement coach.
She has appeared as a dancer in Barbie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, A Christmas Carol, and Coldplay’s Cry Cry Cry music video, among other projects.
She’s undertaken a couple of Marvel films as a movement coach, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ms Jabarri and Mr Majors reportedly met on the set of the Wasp.
She originally hails from Reading, England, a city about 36 miles from London. She graduated with a first class bachelor’s degree from Rambert School and obtained another first class master’s degree from Northern School of Contemporary Dance, according to her biography on her dance company’s website.
She’s performed for artists Florence and The Machine, Damien Rice, and Naeem fka Spank Rock.
She has accused Mr Majors of hitting her in the face, twisting her finger and grabbing her neck. His attorney has denied the allegations.
A timeline of events since Jonathan Majors’ arrest
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.
What are the charges against Jonathan Majors?
Jonathan Majors is facing misdemeanor assault and harassment charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on 25 March.
New York City police responded to an emergency call at Mr Majors’ Chelsea apartment that morning. They determined he had been involved in a “domestic dispute” with a woman, later identified as Ms Jabbari.
Ms Jabbari told officials that she had been assaulted and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries to her head and neck. Meanwhile, Mr Majors was detained until he was released without bond later that same day.
If convicted, the actor faces up to a year in prison.
Court proceedings finished for the day
Court proceedings in the Jonathan Majors assault trial have ended for the day. The jury is set to arrive tomorrow morning for the continuation of the trial, set to last for two weeks.
Opening arguments happened on Monday morning and only one witness testified in the afternoon.