Marvel star Jonathan Majors has finally gone on trial in New York City, after he was accused of attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car back on 25 March.

Ms Jabbari has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got under way.

Jury selection began on Thursday, after a panel of 40 were sworn in on Wednesday.

Sopranos actor Yul Vazquez was among potential jurors who were questioned in the courtroom. But he was cut from the pool whne he said he had doubts about judging another person for fear “that someone would do that to me one day”, The Messenger reported. A panel of 12 was then selected.

Opening statements are now expected to begin on Monday morning. Majors faces up to one year in prison if found guilty.