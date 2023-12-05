✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marvel star Jonathan Majors is finally on trial in New York City, after he was accused of attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car back on 25 March.

Ms Jabbari has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got underway.

Opening statements began on Monday (5 December) with prosecutors accusing Mr Majors of a “manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” and physical abuse in the lead-up to the alleged assault. Prosecutors also zeroed in on claims that Mr Majors was cheating on Ms Jabbari.

The defence, however, honed in on the narrative that Mr Majors was in fact the victim of an attack by Ms Jabbari.

The trial continues on Tuesday.