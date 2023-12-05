Jonathan Majors trial - live: Ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies about alleged assault
Marvel actor’s girlfriend Meagan Good is standing by him as trial begins
Marvel star Jonathan Majors is finally on trial in New York City, after he was accused of attacking his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a car back on 25 March.
Ms Jabbari has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.
Majors has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has been supported in court by his current girlfriend Meagan Good as the trial got underway.
Opening statements began on Monday (5 December) with prosecutors accusing Mr Majors of a “manipulative pattern of psychological abuse” and physical abuse in the lead-up to the alleged assault. Prosecutors also zeroed in on claims that Mr Majors was cheating on Ms Jabbari.
The defence, however, honed in on the narrative that Mr Majors was in fact the victim of an attack by Ms Jabbari.
The trial continues on Tuesday.
Prosecutors call Grace Jabbari to the stand
Grace Jabbari, the woman who says Jonathan Majors attacked her, is about to take the stand in the case.
Jonathan Majors arrives at court for second day of testimony
Jonathan Majors arrived at a Manhattan courthouse for a second day of testimony in his assault case.
He was spotted in a grey suit with a notebook and his Bible, which he has brought to court repeatedly over the last week.
The actor appeared to be reading the holy book in the courtroom, according to Victoria Bekiempis, a reporter for Vulture, though it’s not clear which passages he was going over. He was seen tracing the verses with a finger.
Court proceedings were set to start at 10am.
Opening statements began on Monday
Opening statements in the Jonathan Majors trial occurred on Monday. Court watchers previously expected opening statements to start on Thursday last week.
On Tuesday, the trial is set to continue with more witnesses. So far, only one person has testified in the sexual assault case.
Jonathan Majors arrives at court New York courtroom with Meagan Good
The actress Meagan Good arrived at a Manhattan courtroom to support her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors, for a second time last week. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand. Mr Majors was spotted wearing a fedora hat with a feather and a double-breasted suit.
The couple walked out of the courtroom around 9.40am ET on Friday. Judge Michael Gaffey decided on the admissibility of evidence ahead of jury selection.
Ms Good has starred in several films, including Deliver Us from Eva, Roll Bounce and Stomp the Yard.
Here’s everything we know about the Jonathan Majors trial
Earlier this year, actor Jonathan Majors was set to become the next great supervillain in the Marvel multiverse.
Now, the breakout star with major roles in films including Creed III and Loki is on trial for allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument last spring and could spend a year in jail if convicted.
Mr Majors, 34, was arrested in March in Manhattan after Grace Jabbari accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand.
Read more from Andrea Cavallier here.
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at court for beginning of trial
Jonathan Majors US Army ads were dropped after arrest
Ads featuring the ‘Ant-Man’ and ‘Creed III’ star were dropped after his arrest in New York
Attorneys not to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim”
Attorneys in the case are not allowed to refer to Grace Jabbari as “the victim” during the trial, according to CBS News. She can however be referred to as “the victim of X action”.
On Thursday, Judge Michael Gaffey decided that the defence could bring up Ms Jabbari’s prior arrest during the trial, according to a Vulture reporter inside the courtroom.
Ms Jabbari was taken into custody in October after Jonathan Majors filed a cross-complaint against her in June, claiming that she assaulted him. The New York City Police Department authorised her arrest, but the Mahattan District Attorney’s Office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against her.
Watch: Jonathan Majors arrives at New York court ahead of trial
Who is Jonathan Majors?
Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.
In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.
He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.
Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.