Jonathan Majors supported by girlfriend Meagan Good at court as assault trial begins: Live
Marvel actor acused of assault and harassing his ex-girlfriend
Marvel star Jonathan Majors was supported in court by girlfriend Meagan Good as his long-awaited assault trial began in New York City.
Mr Majors is accused of attacking his former girlfriend inside a car in the city on 25 March as they rode to his apartment. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
The girlfriend has accused him of slapping her, throwing her into the car after she exited it, twisting her arm and grabbing and injuring her hand. Prosecutors say that she was treated at a hospital for minor injuries to her head and neck, which included a cut to her ear.
His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry has labelled the alleged victim “a liar”, and in June Mr Majors filed a complaint against her alleging she attacked him and accused him of texting another woman.
If found guilty Mr Majors faces up to one year in prison.
Jury selection will start at 10am EST on Thursday, with the panel being selected from 40 people sworn in on Wednesday.
Who is Jonathan Majors?
Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.
In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.
He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.
Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.
Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good at court for beginning of trial
Prosecutors and defence laywers banned from using ‘victim’
The judge in the case has banned prosecutors and defence lawyers from describing either party as a “victim” during jury selection, known as voir dire in the US legal system.
“Nobody’s the victim on voir dire,” the judge announced during Wednesday’s hearing. Selection of a jury from a pool of 40 people will begin at 10am on Thursday.
Trial to resume on Thursday
The judge told the jury pool to be back in court at 10am ET on Thursday when jury selection in the case will take place.
40 potential jurors brought into court
A group of 40 potential jurors were brought into court and sworn in by the judge, who gave them Mr Majors’s name and instructed them to not research the case or to watch coverage of it.
“You can’t Google, FaceTime, Twitter — which I guess is now called X,” he said, reported Deadline.
“You can’t do any Internet searches, social media searches, absolutely anything you can think of that I haven’t mentioned … you cannot do.”
Court done for the day
Judge Michael Gaffey, who closed his court for an hour of legal arguments, says that he will rule on a defence motion to keep some evidence out of the trial at 10am on Thursday.
Mr Majors left the courthouse in New York City by a side door and did not make any comment to waiting members of the press.
Judge will clear courtroom for legal argument
The judge in the case plans to clear the public courtroom of spectators during the afternoon so lawyers can argue about the admission of a piece of evidence, which is currently under seal.
Judge Michael Gaffey will allow Mr Majors’ lawyers to argue that the information, which has been described as “likely to be prejudicial and inflammatory”, out of the case.
Jonathan Majors’s assault trial gets underway
