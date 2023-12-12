Jonathan Majors trial - live: Driver testifies against Grace Jabbari in domestic violence case
The driver said it appeared that Grace Jabbari may have hit Jonathan Majors on March 25
Speaking at the trial on Monday, the driver of the black Cadillac that transported Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari on March 25 said he thought that the dancer hit the actor in the alleged altercation.
Through an Urdu interpreter, the driver said he recalled the dancer demanding to see the actor’s phone. “The girl became very angry... the boy wanted to get rid of the girl and he opened the door,” the driver said, according to Courthouse News.
“He was trying to get rid of her,” he continued. “He was saying ‘leave me alone. I have to go’”.
The driver added: “He was not doing anything, she was doing it”.
He continued describing that evening to members of the jury.
“When the earlier happening, I had a feeling the girl had hit the boy...because of the way that she was fighting, and the sounds produced.”
The driver vacated the stand after a brief cross-examination.
Last week, the court learned about text messages relating to an incident in September 2022 which suggested the actor had injured Grace Jabbari’s head and then urged her not to report it to the hospital.
The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.
The actor was spotted at court on Monday with girlfriend Meagan Good.
The assault trial is resuming on Monday following testimony last week when jurors heard about text messages between Mr Majors and Grace Jabbari, which suggested the actor had injured her head and then urged her not to report it to the hospital.
What happened last week?
On Thursday, attorneys for Majors played zoomed-in footage of the shoving incident for the first time, arguing that it undermined Jabbari’s testimony that her head slammed into the doorframe when she was thrown back into the car.
“There were multiple pushes, multiple injuries,” Jabbari replied. She has accused Majors of having a “violent temper” that culminated in her assault in the backseat of a moving car, an incident that was not captured on video.
Defence attorneys also played surveillance footage from a Manhattan nightclub that aimed to cast doubt on Jabbari’s claims she suffered “excruciating” pain and injuries during the alleged assault.
The grainy footage showed Jabbari in the hours after the incident dancing and drinking with a group of three strangers who she said offered to help after finding her distraught and without her phone on the streets of Manhattan.
Not wanting to be alone, Jabbari said she accompanied the group to a nightclub called Loosie’s, where she ordered a bottle of champagne and a round of shots with her new friends.
As she played a compilation of video clips from inside the club, an attorney for Majors peppered the accuser with questions about how she was able to use her injured hand for tasks like lifting a champagne glass, rifling through her bag, or brushing locks of hair behind her ear.
“I wasn’t focusing on pain. I was just trying to have a nice time,” Jabbari replied. “There were these lovely people there and I felt safe with them.”
Jabbari's testimony reveals how she felt during her relationship with Majors
“It felt like I was walking around on eggshells,” Ms Jabbari said last week. “I had to be perfect.”
Ms Jabbari said the actor threatened suicide more than once; Majors allegedly pleaded that she not tell anyone about his temper. She said she “feared him physically quite a lot.”
On Friday, text messages came up during cross-examination that appeared to show Majors admitting to wounding Jabbari’s head in a separate incident in September 2022. According to the messages, Mr Majors threatened to commit suicide if she reported her injuries to the hospital.
“He said he was a monster,” Jabbari said. “He wanted to kill himself, and he put actions in place to do so.”
Defence's cross-examination of Jabbari last week questioned her every move
Majors' texts reveal harrowing incident with Jabbari last year
Jabbari returned to the witness stand for her final day of testimony on Friday.
Prosecutors showed her text messages from September 2022 regarding an unrelated episode while the pair were living together in London. The texts, according to reports, revealed that Majors warned against his then-girlfriend from reporting her head injuries to a hospital.
No further details of the incident were available, as they were precluded from being shown to jurors. However, People reported that a filing alluded to the incident: “medical records from London related to an incident that occurred in September 2022.”
“Did the defendant try to dissuade you from getting medical attention?” a prosecutor asked Ms Jabbari. “Yes,” she replied.
“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted, according to the outlet. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”
Read the full story...
Jonathan Majors' texts reveal harrowing incident with Grace Jabbari in September 2022
Grace Jabbari was asked to watch surveillance footage from the night of her alleged assault
Trial winding down for the day
Monday’s proceedings are winding down.
Two witnesses, a doctor that treated Grace Jabbari and a driver who was in the car the couple used, testified in court.
The trial has now entered its second week. Judge Michael Gaffey said proceedings were meant to last two weeks.
Doctor has been dismissed from the stand
The doctor who was testifying in the case has been dismissed from the stand, according to a report from Vulture.
Doctor says Grace Jabbari’s assessment would indicate she’s ‘at risk’ for alcohol abuse disorder
The doctor who treated Grace Jabbari on March 25 said that an assessment she took would indicate that she’s “at-risk” for alcohol abuse disorder, according to Vulture.
Ms Jabbari previously said she had three to four alcoholic drinks a night and would have more than six drinks in one sitting monthly.
The doctor made the comments during cross-examination, which has now ended.
Attorney for Jonathan Majors asking doctor about Grace Jabbari’s injuries
Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for Jonathan Majors is asking the doctor how Ms Jabbari broke her finger.
He told the court that the dancer said she did not know how she sustained her injuries when asked by medical personnel. The woman also did not tell officials she was struck in the back of the head when she went to the hospital.
The doctor continued by saying there was no evidence of cauliflower ear on Ms Jabbari or apparent scratches on her face.