✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Speaking at the trial on Monday, the driver of the black Cadillac that transported Jonathan Majors and Grace Jabbari on March 25 said he thought that the dancer hit the actor in the alleged altercation.

Through an Urdu interpreter, the driver said he recalled the dancer demanding to see the actor’s phone. “The girl became very angry... the boy wanted to get rid of the girl and he opened the door,” the driver said, according to Courthouse News.

“He was trying to get rid of her,” he continued. “He was saying ‘leave me alone. I have to go’”.

The driver added: “He was not doing anything, she was doing it”.

He continued describing that evening to members of the jury.

“When the earlier happening, I had a feeling the girl had hit the boy...because of the way that she was fighting, and the sounds produced.”

The driver vacated the stand after a brief cross-examination.

Last week, the court learned about text messages relating to an incident in September 2022 which suggested the actor had injured Grace Jabbari’s head and then urged her not to report it to the hospital.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks.