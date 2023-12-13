✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

Speaking at the trial on Tuesday, two officers said they responded to the alleged incident in March to find Grace Jabbari in the closet. One official said the dancer was “confused” and “dazed,” according to Vulture.

One of the officials said Ms Jabbari asked him “How did I get here?” The officers then tried explaining to her what happened, to which she replied, “Is he here?” and “Is he out there?” the outlet reported, with Ms Jabbari referring to Jonathan Majors.

Another officer who testified on Tuesday said officials were called out to the actor’s Chelsea apartment following an initial 911 call reporting that “a female had overdosed and [tried] to commit suicide”, he said on the stand.

The officer said he did not see any evidence of that, but noticed a small amount of blood on the comforter.

Jonathan Majors was subsequently arrested and Ms Jabbari was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries she sustained that night.

One of the officers said that the dancer’s middle right finger was bruised. Also, Ms Jabbari mentioned her ear and the back of her head. At one point during the evening, the dancer told officials that “she was struck in the head several times and that the defendant had grabbed her by the throat.”

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks. Court proceedings are expected to resume on Wednesday.