Jonathan Majors trial - live: Actor called 911 after suspecting Jabbari had ‘overdosed or attempted suicide’
Officers said they discovered Grace Jabbari in Mr Majors’ closet when they arrived to his apartment
Speaking at the trial on Tuesday, two officers said they responded to the alleged incident in March to find Grace Jabbari in the closet. One official said the dancer was “confused” and “dazed,” according to Vulture.
One of the officials said Ms Jabbari asked him “How did I get here?” The officers then tried explaining to her what happened, to which she replied, “Is he here?” and “Is he out there?” the outlet reported, with Ms Jabbari referring to Jonathan Majors.
Another officer who testified on Tuesday said officials were called out to the actor’s Chelsea apartment following an initial 911 call reporting that “a female had overdosed and [tried] to commit suicide”, he said on the stand.
The officer said he did not see any evidence of that, but noticed a small amount of blood on the comforter.
Jonathan Majors was subsequently arrested and Ms Jabbari was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries she sustained that night.
One of the officers said that the dancer’s middle right finger was bruised. Also, Ms Jabbari mentioned her ear and the back of her head. At one point during the evening, the dancer told officials that “she was struck in the head several times and that the defendant had grabbed her by the throat.”
The trial is scheduled to last two weeks. Court proceedings are expected to resume on Wednesday.
Majors’ texts reveal harrowing incident with Jabbari last year
Jabbari returned to the witness stand for her final day of testimony on Friday.
Prosecutors showed her text messages from September 2022 regarding an unrelated episode while the pair were living together in London. The texts, according to reports, revealed that Majors warned against his then-girlfriend from reporting her head injuries to a hospital.
No further details of the incident were available, as they were precluded from being shown to jurors. However, People reported that a filing alluded to the incident: “medical records from London related to an incident that occurred in September 2022.”
“Did the defendant try to dissuade you from getting medical attention?” a prosecutor asked Ms Jabbari. “Yes,” she replied.
“I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors texted, according to the outlet. “They will ask you questions, and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to investigation even if you do lie, and they suspect something.”
Jonathan Majors’ texts reveal harrowing incident with Grace Jabbari in September 2022
Grace Jabbari was asked to watch surveillance footage from the night of her alleged assault
September 2022 — Text messages (revealed in court) seem to show Mr Majors admitting he injured Jabbari while they were living in London. He urged her to not go to the hospital to treat the injuries, the texts show.
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.
