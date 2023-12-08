✕ Close Related video: Jonathan Majors court date

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testified against him for a third day in his assault trial.

On Thursday, Ms Jabbari was forced to watch body-camera footage from the night of the incident, showing officers finding her in a closet inside Mr Majors’ Manhattan apartment.

This prompted her to break down in tears while on the stand, according to The Daily Beast.

Earlier in the day, defence attorneys zeroed in on surveillance video of Ms Jabbari at a Manhattan bar shortly after the alleged attack, asking detailed questions about how much she had to drink and whether she was dancing.

In previous testimony, Ms Jabbari alleged that Mr Majors attacked her in a car after she took his phone to examine a text suggesting he was cheating on her.

In cross-examination, Mr Majors’ lawyers have tried to poke holes throughout her story of that night - as they look to convince the jury that she, in fact, was the real aggressor against him.

Mr Majors has been supported by his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, each day in court this week.