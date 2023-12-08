Jonathan Majors trial - live: Grace Jabbari breaks down in court over video from night of alleged assault
Ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari cried while providing testimony
Related video: Jonathan Majors court date
Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testified against him for a third day in his assault trial.
On Thursday, Ms Jabbari was forced to watch body-camera footage from the night of the incident, showing officers finding her in a closet inside Mr Majors’ Manhattan apartment.
This prompted her to break down in tears while on the stand, according to The Daily Beast.
Earlier in the day, defence attorneys zeroed in on surveillance video of Ms Jabbari at a Manhattan bar shortly after the alleged attack, asking detailed questions about how much she had to drink and whether she was dancing.
In previous testimony, Ms Jabbari alleged that Mr Majors attacked her in a car after she took his phone to examine a text suggesting he was cheating on her.
In cross-examination, Mr Majors’ lawyers have tried to poke holes throughout her story of that night - as they look to convince the jury that she, in fact, was the real aggressor against him.
Mr Majors has been supported by his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, each day in court this week.
Court proceedings wrap up for Thursday
Court is done for the day. Grace Jabbari will return to the stand on Friday for a final day of testimony.
Ms Jabbari testified for much of Wednesday and Thursday.
On Thursday, she faced a multitude of questions about her drinking habits and was forced to watch officer body-cam footage from the night of the alleged incident, when officers responded to Mr Majors’ Chelsea apartment.
This prompted the woman to break down and beg not to watch the video.
Stay tuned for updates tomorrow.
Driver of the car Jonathan Majors was in with Grace Jabbari will testify for prosecution
Prosecutors announced during opening statements that the driver of the car the couple was in when their fight broke out will be testifying for the prosecution.
The driver will state that the actor allegedly “threw Grace Jabbari like a football” back into the car after the alleged incident took place, the New York Post reported.
What happened during Wednesday’s proceedings?
Proceedings throughout the day largely focused on the testimony of Grace Jabbari, who described how she met Jonathan Majors, the alleged incident on 25 March 2023, and the media attention on the trial.
The dancer also faced questions from Jonathan Majors’ attorney, with a few of them being sustained by Judge Michael Gaffey. One question in particular, about the 30 year-old’s high school boyfriend who died by suicide, brought her to tears and forced her to temporarily vacate the witness stand.
Jonathan Majors arrives at court for another day of testimony
The Marvel star arrived at a Manhattan courtroom for another day of testimony from Grace Jabbari, the woman who says he assaulted her in back in March.
The actor entered hand-in-hand with his rumoured girlfriend Meagan Good on Wednesday.
Who is Jonathan Majors?
Mr Majors’s arrest in March came during what was tipped as being the biggest year of his professional career.
In 2023 he had starring roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Creed III and the second season of the Loki TV show, in which he played Kang the Conqueror.
He is also still set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, although it is unclear if he will remain attached to the project.
Following his arrest he was dropped by his managers and a publicity firm, while Disney-owned Searchlight Features has moved Magazine Dreams from its slate of releases.
Photos of Jonathan Majors at court this week
A timeline of events since Jonathan Majors’ arrest
25 March, 2023 — Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York on five misdemeanour charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.
He was handed three counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree and harassment in the second degree, per People.
26 March, 2023 — Mr Majors’ attorney releases a statement claiming that he’s innocent and actually the victim of a crime.
“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said.
26 March, 2023 — The US Army pulls recruiting advertisements featuring Mr Majors following the arrest.
18 April, 2023 — Mr Majors’ public relations firm reportedly parts ways with the actor.
27 April, 2023 — Judge grants Grace Jabbari a full temporary order of protection against Mr Majors.
9 May, 2023 — Mr Majors appears in court for the first time.
21 June, 2023 — Mr Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against Ms Jabbari.
25 October, 2023 — Ms Jabbari is arrested on charges of assault and criminal mischief. The Manhattan DA’s office ultimately decided not to pursue a case against the woman.
29 November, 2023 — Trial begins.
Watch Jonathan Majors leave court
Mr Majors left court with his girlfriend Meagan Good for a lunch break following a third day of testimony from Grace Jabbari.
Jabbari asked about comments she made following the alleged incident
An attorney for Jonathan Majors is now asking Ms Jabbari about comments she made following the alleged incident.
Ms Jabbari said that she thought the initial media attention in response to the case was “overwhelming”, according to The Daily Beast.
Grace Jabbari asks not to watch body-cam footage
Ms Jabbari returned to the courtroom pleading not to watch the body-cam footage from the night of the alleged incident.
“Do I have to?” she asked.
The video was played for her again, before it was shown to the courtroom.
According to The Daily Beast, Ms Jabbari sobbed as it played. In the video, officers are seen speaking to her from inside a closet in Mr Majors’ Manhattan apartment.
“I was trying to sleep and I got sick,” Ms Jabbari is heard saying in the footage.